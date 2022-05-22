Trey Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo as 49ers starter? George Kittle addresses "the million-dollar question"

George Kittle was asked the most pressing question surrounding the San Francisco 49ers this offseason when making the media rounds for the second annual Tight End University summit: Who will be the starting quarterback for the 49ers this upcoming season?

The All-Pro tight end said that’s the million-dollar question and believes it’s a toss-up between quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo:

“That’s the million-dollar question, isn’t it? That’s one reason I’m glad I’m not the head coach of the 49ers. That’s all on Coach Shanahan."

He went on to say:

"I’ll give you both ways. Jimmy G, awesome in the huddle, great leader, directs guys. People go to attention when he’s talking. He’s got a quick release; he knows the offense. Been to two NFC Championship games, knows what he’s doing."

He then discussed Lance:

"Trey Lance can run, extend plays, does all the play-action stuff incredible, could throw the ball 70 yards. I don’t know. It’s a toss-up for me.”

Kittle noted that he’s fine with either quarterback under center, given that they’re looking to throw his way when needed:

“As long as they’re throwing me the football, it is what it is. Football is a competitive sport. If there’s not competition, if you’re not fighting for your starting job every single day, then you’re not going to get any better. It was nice to see those two push each other all year.”

He concluded his point by stating that the 49ers have good enough talent to help Lance succeed at quarterback should he be the starter in 2022:

“I think we have good enough players around him to help him succeed from Trent Williams, to [Brandon] Aiyuk, to hopefully Deebo [Samuel], to me, our run game. I think we have plenty of players around him to help him succeed.”

George Kittle in the 2021 Season

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Last season, Kittle had 71 receptions, 910 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 14 games as both his receptions and receiving yards were second on the 49ers behind wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Amongst tight ends, Kittle was fourth in receiving yards and tied for fourth in touchdowns in 2021. He also made his fifth Pro Bowl in 2021 as well last season.

We will have to wait and see if either Lance or Garoppolo will be throwing the ball to the 28-year-old tight end when the 2022 season gets underway.

