49ers GM John Lynch makes feelings known about George Kittle after TE's $76,400,000 contract extension

The San Francisco 49ers signed star tight end George Kittle to a four-year, $76.4 million extension on Tuesday.

Kittle had one year left on his deal, and the 49ers rewarded him with an extension to keep him with the only team he's ever played for. The deal will keep him in San Francisco through the 2029 season and includes $40 million in guaranteed money.

After the contract was made official, 49ers general manager John Lynch opened up on the decision to extend Kittle.

"In 2017, our first year with the 49ers, we selected a skinny tight end from Iowa whom we were really excited about. We had high hopes, but no one knew that he would become the player that he is today," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said in a statement.

Lynch continued:

"George's leadership, enthusiasm for the game, for his teammates, and the Faithful are truly unique and special. He is an outstanding representation for the 49ers on the field and is an outstanding representative for the organization off the field with his investment in the local and military communities. He has a great sense of pride in his role and has put in the work to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL."

Kittle has spent his entire career with the 49ers. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by San Francisco.

Kittle has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL as he's a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro.

George Kittle wanted to remain with the 49ers

George Kittle had made it clear he wanted to be a San Francisco 49er for life.

Despite the 49ers having a disappointing season last year, Kittle still wanted to be part of the group. After the season ended, Kittle told ESPN that he wanted to get an extension done quickly.

"My goal is to wear the red and gold my entire career," Kittle told ESPN on Jan. 5.

Kittle has been a focal point of the 49ers' offense since coming into the league. Last season with San Francisco, Kittle recorded 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and 6 touchdowns in only 15 games.

Kittle will be entering his ninth season in the NFL in 2025.

