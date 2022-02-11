"It never got completely established" - 49ers great blames Jimmy Garoppolo-Kyle Shanahan trust issues

It appears Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is nearing its end. Traded to the team in 2017, things have never really clicked despite Super Bowl and NFC Championship appearances.

Fans of the team appeared to have never really trusted the man affectionately known as "Jimmy G" to be the quarterback to take the team to the next level, and it appears that a former 49ers great feels the same way.

Steve Young, a former quarterback for the franchise, was a guest on 104.5 FM KNBR and gave his thoughts on how Garoppolo's time with the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan never really felt like he could trust the 30-year-old quarterback.

“When he joined the team, the team needed a quarterback to make some throws, and they didn’t have that, Jimmy can make throws, he’s a starting quarterback in the league. How far he can go, I feel like in the end was limited by the trust between Kyle and Jimmy. It never got completely established like I wish it would have. In the end, both guys have to own that, and Jimmy does as well.”

JImmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco was not fruitful

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Garoppolo's record as a starter for the 49ers is nothing to turn your nose up at. 36-16 since 2017 is a good win/loss record for any quarterback. However, he was never really seen as "the" guy for the franchise.

theScore @theScore thesco.re/3o8un9d The future is unclear for Jimmy Garoppolo. The future is unclear for Jimmy Garoppolo. 😯 thesco.re/3o8un9d https://t.co/1Ro0X9ujCq

Such was the lack of faith and confidence from the organization regarding Garoppolo, the team traded up to select Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL draft and parted ways with two first-round picks to do so.

That tells people everything they need to know about the 49ers feelings towards Garoppolo. He went 9-6 from his 15 games this season, throwing for 3,810 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Jimmy Garoppolo in the 4th Qtr of his 6 postseason starts



48.6% Comp pct

0 Pass TD

3 INT

178 Pass Yards

28.0 QB Rating Jimmy Garoppolo in the 4th Qtr of his 6 postseason starts48.6% Comp pct0 Pass TD3 INT178 Pass Yards28.0 QB Rating https://t.co/R44cptSCWx

Despite making it to the Super Bowl in 2019/20 and then following it up with an NFC Championship appearance this year, it never felt like the 49ers were all in on Garoppolo. As such, it is thought that he will be traded this offseason with Lance to be given the keys to the kingdom going forward.

The 49ers were a run first team and some saw this as a sign that the 30-year-old could not lead the team to victory like other quarterbacks such as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Young's comments will likely not come as a suprise to 49ers fans, as that has been the general sentiment since Garoppolo arrived in San Francisco. Just where he ends up is anyone's guess.

