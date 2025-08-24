49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes feelings known on Brian Robinson trade after Christian McCaffrey’s injury-riddled year

The San Francisco 49ers added a big name to their lineup this week. The Washington Commanders traded running back Brian Robinson to the Niners for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Ad

Some predicted that this trade would have major implications on Christian McCaffrey's stock with the team. The veteran running back suffered a season-ending injury in December; however, McCaffrey has since recovered and is preparing for the upcoming season.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan made his feelings known about the Robinson trade. According to NFL insider Nick Wagoner, Shanahan has always been a big fan of Robinson and loved seeing him play since his collegiate days. The coach also confirmed that the running back would be McCaffrey's backup.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We brought him here to be our (No.) 2 back," Shanahan said on Saturday. "I've always been a big fan of Brian. Loved him coming out college. We were pumped that he was available and pumped that we were able to get him."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nick Wagoner @nwagoner #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on acquiring RB Brian Robinson: "We brought him here to be our (No.) 2 back. I've always been a big fan of Brian. Loved him coming out college... We were pumped that he was available and pumped that we were able to get him."

Ad

NFL analyst defends Kyle Shanahan as some fans demand a new HC for the San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan has been the coach of the 49ers for eight seasons. Despite a 6-11 record in 2024, he has had success with the franchise, including two Super Bowl runs.

However, after last season's performance, many fans questioned the his credibility and called him overrated. Some demanded for Shanahan to be replaced. NFL analyst John Middlekauff came to the 49ers' coach's defense. He noted how Shanahan took a mediocre team and reshaped the entire roster.

Ad

"You have to understand that Kyle Shanahan took over one of the worst teams I've ever seen," Middlekauff said in July, via the "3 and Out Podcast."

"The 49ers were a f****** joke. Their roster was pitiful. Their culture was an embarrassment. Their team was unwatchable. Three years later, they were up 10 points with five minutes to go in the Super Bowl. ... So when you say a loaded roster, he built the thing."

With the team's new additions this offseason, it will be interesting to see if Shanahan and the 49ers can bounce back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.