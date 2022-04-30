"Nothing was even remotely close" - 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan reveals how far away teams were in trade offers for Deebo Samuel  

The Deebo Samuel trade rumors continue to fly with no actual developments. The only thing that is clear is that Samuel has no interest in playing for the San Francisco 49ers in the upcoming football season. Many thought a possible trade could go down as the NFL Draft approached, but Samuel still hasn't moved.

Statements from the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan suggest that although the team has been listening to offers, no one is coming close to what they want to get out of Samuel. They have no intention of trading the versatile wide receiver, no matter what he wants. At a press conference held shortly after the third round of the draft, Shanahan spoke about the situation.

He said:

"Nothing was even remotely close,"

“You’ll consider anything. You have a responsibility to help your organization the most you can. But losing a player like Deebo, it’s hard to see how that helps your organization. So you try to look into all the aspects of it and what people are willing to do, and to what we thought would be fair to us or fair for the Niners.”

Shanahan went on to say:

“But this isn’t someone that we just met. We’ve been with him for three years. I think we know him pretty well. He knows us pretty well. And things haven’t been the best over the last couple of months through outside perception. But I see that happen a lot in this league, especially in contract situations."

Continuing with his statement, the 49ers head coach stated:

"So, you try not to overreact one way or the other on it. You try to be patient with it because emotions can get high with people, especially when you care about people and a lot is riding on it. But that’s what you’ve got to make sure you don’t react to. And you’ve got to make sure that when it’s all said and done, first and foremost, you do what’s right for the organization. And then second of all, you try to get a win-win for both sides.”

Deebo Samuel may end up staying in San Francisco despite his desire to leave

Perhaps other teams don’t see Samuel as the elite player the 49ers do, especially if Samuel is less willing to play a part in the run game he played last season. Looking back on his stats before 2021, they pale in comparison.

It may be in Samuel's best interest to accept a great offer and stay with the 49ers. However, if recent history has taught us anything, players have no problem sitting out for the season if they aren’t happy with their situation.

