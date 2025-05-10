49ers insider drops 3-word message as Bengals top draft pick Shemar Stewart skips rookie camp drills amid contract holdup

Shemar Stewart is supposed to be the Cincinnati Bengals' pass-rusher of the future - one who could succeed Trey Hendrickson. But he has surprisingly yet to sign a contract, and someone thinks another team may have saved itself from embarrassment.

During Friday's rookie minicamp, the 17th overall pick of last month's draft said:

“I just decided not to sign those [waiver] papers. I'm doing everything else. It’s just like on-the-field stuff I’m not doing.”

As soon as those comments hit, Sports Illustrated's San Francisco 49ers insider Grant Cohn gave this message:

"Dodged a bullet"

Still, not all is lost. In the same interview, Stewart said he hoped to finally sign his contract by Monday:

"I would love to be a part of the team. I hate being on the sideline just looking at everybody else do work."

He also revealed what he did during camp:

"I did some Pilates, that sucked. But other than that, I've just been working on becoming a better person, better player for my team. So when I get here, we can hit the ground running."

Also holding out was second-round linebacker Demetrius Knight.

ESPN insiders have mixed thoughts on Shemar Stewart joining Bengals

One very glaring factoid about Shemar Stewart is that he had just 4.5 sacks in college. And that is what makes his selection by the Bengals "a risky gamble" for ESPN's Jordan Reid:

"I thought the Cincinnati Bengals would pursue a more proven finisher off the edge."

But on the other hand, Jeremy Fowler likes his chances in the team should Trey Hendrickson leave as he predicts:

"At least in the short term, Shemar Stewart could assume the Hendrickson role in the defense. But I do believe the drafting of Stewart isn't totally tied to Hendrickson's situation. Cincinnati likes not only Stewart's explosiveness, but his positional flexibility at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds."

And finally, Ben Solak has this to say:

"Stewart should get a ton of the snaps opposite Trey Hendrickson, and if Hendrickson plays for the Bengals in 2025, his gravity could create plenty of sack opportunities for Stewart on the other side."

Stewart will be wearing no. 97 for the franchise.

