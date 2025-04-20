49ers insider urges team to trade Brock Purdy to Titans and draft a QB 

Brock Purdy is entering a contract year with the San Francisco 49ers, and the two sides have been said to be nowhere close to getting his extension finalized. So Grant Cohn has a bold plan.

Ad

On Saturday, the team's Sports Illustrated insider took to social media to propose trading the one-time Pro Bowler and former Mr. Irrelevant quarterback to the Tennessee Titans for a second-round pick, which they would then use to grab a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This comes amid a claim by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that the 49ers had reached out with a contract offer for Purdy. Speaking to KNBR on Thursday, he said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's kind of sitting out there... and I don't know how much involved Brock is. I'm sure the agent is shielding him from a lot of this stuff. But the offer the 49ers have made isn't one that Brock Purdy's side is inclined to take at this point, nor will they."

Ad

Colin Cowherd sees Brock Purdy-Dak Prescott parallels as negotiations with 49ers seemingly stall

The eventual annual value of Brock Purdy's extension, should he get one, has been widely speculated by a few insiders and analysts. Jason La Canfora said $45 million, while Mike Garafolo said $60 million.

However, Colin Cowherd has been adamant that it should not exceed $58 million. And on Friday's episode of his FS1 show, The Herd, he provided a cautionary example for it.

Ad

Cowherd compared Purdy to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who was given $60 million at the start of 2024, only to tear his hamstring in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons and miss the rest of the season. That led to Dallas going 7-10 and missing the playoffs after three straight years of going 12-5 and winning a division title:

“They both come in as lower-round draft picks. Cheap labor. They get starts because of injuries to other quarterbacks. Teammates like (them), good guys. They have very strong run games, good O-lines. They win a lot; but boy when they lose a key offensive performer, they don't elevate average people.

Ad

“It’s one thing to learn from your mistakes; it’s much better to learn from other people’s mistakes.”

Expand Tweet

Purdy is set to earn $5.3 million in base pay this upcoming season on his current contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.