Josh Norman injury: San Francisco 49ers CB was "spitting up blood" in hospital

The San Francisco 49ers have been dealt a bad hand of cards when it comes to their recent injuries. In particular, the running back position has become a medical ward unit.

The San Francisco 49ers' starting running back, Raheem Mostert, is out for the season with a knee injury. Backup running backs JaMycal Hasty and Elijah Mitchell have been facing issues with ankle and shoulder injuries, respectively.

So it wasn't necessarily a surprise when 49ers cornerback Josh Norman exited last night's 49ers-Packers game with an apparent injury to his chest.

Billy M @BillyM_91 Niners get the turnover on downs, but this was a massive play by Josh Norman Niners get the turnover on downs, but this was a massive play by Josh Norman https://t.co/UGdowr8LaU

49ers CB Josh Norman's injury worse than anticipated

On the initial play that apparently caused the chest injury, Josh Norman made a key tackle to stop the Packers from gaining a first down. After the injury occurred, Norman did not stay around for too long as he left the game in the first half.

The injury may have appeared as a routine play to some but soon escalated as it was reported that Norman began coughing up blood and was then taken to the hospital. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Norman was hospitalized overnight.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #49ers CB Josh Norman, who was ruled out of last night’s game with a chest injury suffered in the first half, was taken to the hospital after spitting up blood, sources say. All tests came back OK but Norman spent the night in the hospital as a precaution. #49ers CB Josh Norman, who was ruled out of last night’s game with a chest injury suffered in the first half, was taken to the hospital after spitting up blood, sources say. All tests came back OK but Norman spent the night in the hospital as a precaution.

The San Francisco 49ers' cornerback position has recently been hit with a rash of injuries similar to what their running back unit has experienced. During last night's game, nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams also exited the game with an injury to his calf.

In the 49ers' opening day victory vs the Detroit Lions, they lost starting cornerback Jason Verrett to a torn ACL injury. Even veteran cornerback Dontae Johnson, who was filling in with all of the injuries, suffered a slight injury to his shoulder but was able to return to the game.

The sudden rash of injuries could not have come at a worse time for the 49ers. They have a healthy (yet inconsistent) Jimmy Garoppolo, a healthy Nick Bosa and one of the best tackles in the game with the acquisition of Trent Williams (in the off-season).

They were able to solidify their future at the quarterback position with Trey Lance, and they have one of the best tight ends in the game in George Kittle. Coming into this season, the San Francisco 49ers were dark horse contenders for the NFC Championship.

Also Read

Kyle Shanahan is one of the top offensive signal-callers in the game today, and the 49ers will look to capitalize on their off-season gains by winning a tough NFC West division.

If they can stave off these injuries and continue to win games as they did last week, the 49ers will have renewed hope, having finally caught a break.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha