49ers' Kyle Juszczyk celebrates 6 years with wife Kristin in sweet anniversary post

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday. In a touching post, the San Francisco 49ers fullback shared a photo from their wedding day in 2019.
Juszczyk added a heartfelt caption, sending a sweet anniversary message to his wife and calling her the love of his life.
"Happy 6 year anniversary to the LOML @kristinkjuszczyk," Juszczyk wrote on his Instagram story.
Kristin Juszczyk then reshared her husband's post on her own Instagram Story. The couple met in 2014 when he played for the Baltimore Ravens and she was a student at Towson University. In 2017, the couple got engaged after Kyle signed with the 49ers and they moved to the West Coast. They tied the knot in July 2019 in New York.
Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shared glimpse of their summer on the East Coast
Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk spend their NFL seasons in San Francisco, California. During the offseason, the couple spends time on the East Coast where they first met, and where the fashion designer hails from.
In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Kristin Juszczyk shared a glimpse of their summer. In one photo, she walked along the beach with the Atlantic Ocean as the perfect backdrop. There were also snaps of her and the San Francisco 49ers fullback enjoying time with family, the local cuisine and took a dip in the ocean.
"East coast summer ✨🌞⛱️," Kristin wrote.
While it may be the NFL offseason, Kristin continues to work on her brand, Off Season. The clothing line launched ahead of the NFL playoffs last year, offering apparel for a few teams, including San Francisco. She has hinted that additional teams would be featured in the future but hasn't made any announcements on what this season's line will consist of.
