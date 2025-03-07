49ers LB Fred Warner's wife Sydney calls son Beau her "greatest gift" in heartfelt birthday tribute

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner's wife, Sydney Warner, posted a heartfelt tribute to her son Beau Anthony on his first birthday. The two welcomed their son Beau Anthony in March 2024.

Ad

Sydney uploaded a video on Instagram on Friday featuring happy moments with her son at the beach, featuring the song "I Was Made For Loving You."

"Happy Birthday my Beau Anthony. My greatest gift. I love you more than my heart even knows how! Thank you for making your first year of life my best year of life ✨ Mommy and daddy will be here this year, and every year after holding your hand cheering you on in anything and everything that you do. my moon and my stars forever," Sydney wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fred Warner previously referred to his son as "the light of our lives" in a Forbes interview in February. The All-Pro linebacker spoke about how Beau "makes life so much more fun and interesting."

Fred Warner's wife's post-pregnancy anxiety

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Sydney Warner has been open about her post-pregnancy body image issues and anxiety. In February, she posted a moment about feeling self-conscious about taking her jacket off during gym classes since giving birth.

Ad

"But for whatever reason I get really anxious and uncomfortable now post pregnancy. Its like my subconscious is telling me to hide? Idk. All of that to say, today I took it off and it felt a little bit empowering," Sydney revealed in her Instagram story. "Never let anything dull your sparkle. Even post pregnancy anxiety."

Ad

In December's US Weekly, Sydney had spoken about identifying as Fred's partner:

"Now I'm Fred's partner and we're a duo. That's an amazing thing to say. As a team, we work really well together. It's just nice being able to be a teammate with him and me finding my footing, as well."

Fred has integrated their son into almost every part of his life, including exposing him to guacamole and eggs. The NFL player explained to Forbes that seeing Beau discover new foods has given him "a fresh perspective on family dining."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.