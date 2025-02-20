  • home icon
IN PHOTOS: Fred Warner’s wife Sydney shares heartwarming moment of son Beau in 49er's gear

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Feb 20, 2025 18:51 GMT
Sydney Warner shared videos of her son wearing 49ers gear. (Photos via Sydney Warner's Instagram Story)

Fred Warner and his wife Sydney Warner welcomed their first son, Beau, almost one year ago. On Wednesday, Sydney Warner shared sweet photos of their young son wearing San Francisco 49ers apparel.

She posted a video on her Instagram Story of her son crawling in a smaller version of his dad's #54 San Francisco 49ers jersey. She said the fact that the jersey was still too big was 'melting' her. She then showed another photo of him wearing a 49ers helmet.

"the too big jersey dress is melting me."-Sydney Warner wrote
Sydney Warner's videos of their son Beau. (Via Instagram Story)

She then posted two more photos, one showing the baby crying which she added was because he couldn't put the San Francisco 49ers football helmet on his head by himself. She then followed it up with another photo of him smiling holding the helmet.

"crying because he can't put it on himself"-she wrote
Additional photos from Sydney Warner's Instagram Story.

Fred and Sydney Warner welcomed their son Beau on March 7, 2024, just weeks after he and the San Francisco 49ers played in Super Bowl LVIII.

Fred Warner and wife Sydney attended NFL Honors in New Orleans

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner may not have been in this year's Super Bowl, but he and his wife Sydney attended some of the events in the days leading up to the big game.

Sydney documented some of their trip including attending the NFL Honors ceremony at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She wore a black cutout dress that matched well with Warner's black suit. Their appearance at the awards ceremony came just days after Fred Warner played in his fourth Pro Bowl Games.

"forever ♾️💫"-Sydney Warner captioned the Instagram post
The 49ers star linebacker made a big move in recent weeks since the conclusion of San Francisco's disappointing season. Fred Warner reportedly reworked his contract worth $95 million, allowing the team to gain $12 million in salary cap space.

This will help San Francisco tend to some much-needed signings this offseason which will include Dre Greenlaw and Brock Purdy, securing key pieces for the long term.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
