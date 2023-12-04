49ers legend Jerry Rice 'would've punched' Eagles' Chief Security Officer for altercation with Dre Greenlaw

When Jerry Rice talks, everyone invested in football must listen. After all, he is the best wide receiver ever played the game. His stats are so off the charts that it may stand the test of time. Many also regard him as arguably the best player of all time, regardless of position.

This time, he gave his take regarding the Week 13 altercation between San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro. Rice took Greenlaw’s side, saying he would have been aggressive against the security staffer.

Jerry Rice won’t hesitate to get physical with Dom DiSandro

As Niners Nation Creative Director and Manager Alex Tran posted, Jerry Rice gave his take on the Dre Greenlaw-Dom DiSandro confrontation. The Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout shared:

“I would’ve punched him! A security guy job is to protect the coach.”

The incident between Greenlaw and DiSandro occurred after the linebacker from Arkansas tackled Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the third quarter. After Smith completed a 13-yard catch, Greenlaw caught him near the Eagles sideline, tackling him with force.

The altercation had both Greenlaw and DiSandro ejected, to the dismay of head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Nick Sirianni. Greenlaw also received an unnecessary roughness penalty after the hit.

Dom DiSandro, the man Jerry Rice would’ve punched, has been with the Philadelphia Eagles for 25 seasons. His official designation is Senior Advisor to the General Manager and Chief Security Officer. He is responsible for the security of players, coaches, and executives during games and official team travel.

DiSandro is also in charge of security in the team’s training facility and educating players about the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The Eagles’ staffer is also responsible for handling off-field incidents with players.

Is Jerry Rice siding with Greenlaw due to team affiliation?

Meanwhile, Jerry Rice is backing up Dre Greenlaw, not just because he is a former player. He may be taking Greenlaw’s side because of the uniform they share.

The 49ers selected the then-unheralded Rice in the first round of the 1985 NFL Draft. It was a decision that paid dividends, as he helped the franchise win three Super Bowl titles in two decades. Rice was also the Super Bowl XXIII MVP when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rice became a ten-time First Team All-Pro member and 12-time Pro Bowler during his 49ers’ tenure. He also led the league in receiving yards six times and receptions twice. He still leads the league in career receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), and catching touchdowns (197) even if he last played in 2004.