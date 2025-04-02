49ers owner Jed York gets 100% real on whether Brock Purdy is top-10 QB in NFL amid looming contract extension

Brock Purdy's contract negotiations with the 49ers are an ongoing offseason story and now owner Jed York has given his thoughts on the whole situation. The San Francisco quarterback is looking for a deal after playing for the last three years as a starter on a rookie contract. His compensation as a late-round draft pick meant that the franchise could save on the salary cap with him and try to add difference-makers in other positions to try and win a Super Bowl.

Ad

That dynamic has changed now with Brock Purdy due for a new deal. But Jed York does not seem to think there is much of a doubt where the player will be playing next season. The 49ers owner said in an interview,

"I think he is (a top 10 quarterback). I think he's great. Especially when you combine him with (head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) and you combine him with what we have, he's a heck of a quarterback. And we want him to be here for a long, long time."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Contextualizing Jed York's comments and looking at how 49ers got here with Brock Purdy

A small recap of how we got here might serve us well to contextualize the whole thing.

The quarterback was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft, picked with the last selection that year. He was initially the third-stringer behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. However, after injuries to both of them, he ascended to the starting position and took the 49ers to the NFC Championship. An injury to him in that game ended San Francisco's aspirations that year.

Ad

He firmly established himself as the primary quarterback next year and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Chiefs. He was a standout player and acquitted himself well under pressure. After two great seasons, 2024 saw a dip as San Francisco failed to qualify for the playoffs. San Francisco had multiple players injured during this time which either was a reason for Brock Purdy's struggles or proof he was a system quarterback, depending on whom you asked.

Ad

Expand Tweet

That it happened right before the current contract negotiations led to doubts about his actual worth. There were reports that he was demanding close to $60 million a year, which would make him the second-highest-paid player in that position in the NFL, and the 49ers were not willing to give in to that. However, the pressure might now switch to the San Francisco executives to strike a deal with Jed York clarifying where he stands as the owner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.