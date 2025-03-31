49ers QB Brock Purdy gets brutal update on contract extension after reported $60,000,000 asking price

The San Francisco 49ers seem to have delivered a straightforward message to quarterback Brock Purdy regarding his contract extension. 49ers general manager John Lynch indicated the team won't rush into a massive contract commitment.

NFL analyst Mike Garofolo reported on March 21 that Purdy is highly likely to earn close to $60 million per year.

Lynch talked to reporters about the ongoing negotiations with Purdy at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday.

"Brock wants to be with us," Lynch said. "We want Brock to be with us. When that's the case, these things typically get done. Does it happen this offseason? I don't know. Hopefully, it happens real soon this offseason. I think that's the extent of getting into those things. Like I said, there's motivation on both sides, and that's always a good thing."

The delay comes as Brock Purdy is reportedly seeking a substantial pay increase. Under his existing deal as the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy will earn just $5,365,253 in 2025, a fraction of what top quarterbacks command. In his first three seasons with the 49ers, he's earned a combined $2.56 million in base salary.

Brock Purdy gets candid about last season amid contract uncertainty

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

John Lynch remained steady in his belief that an agreement with Brock Purdy will soon materialize, saying:

"I think we're going to get the deal done. That's what I believe. We'll just leave it at that."

The stance has been interpreted by some as a power move from the 49ers' front office. As reported by Sports Illustrated on Sunday, Lynch's comments represent:

"An extremely polite threat to Purdy's agent. If he wants a deal done soon, accept the 49ers offer. If he won't accept any offer that's less than $60 million per season, Purdy will have to play out his rookie deal, which will pay him less than $6 million this year."

The contract standoff comes after a challenging 2024 season for the San Francisco 49ers. Following three consecutive deep playoff runs from 2021 to 2023, including a Super Bowl appearance in the 2023 season, the 49ers stumbled to a disappointing 6-11 record in 2024. Brock Purdy has attributed some of the team's struggles to fatigue from those extended campaigns.

"Last year, man, guys were tired," Brock Purdy said recently on the "Built 4 More" podcast (per NFL.com). "That season is no joke, and when you go from July of training and everything, all the way to the end of February, and then you really get five weeks off or so (until) you've got to report back, and then you're going again, guys are tired."

The 49ers have already witnessed a mass exodus of prominent players this offseason. This roster turnover appears strategic, potentially freeing up financial resources for Purdy's eventual extension.

