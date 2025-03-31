“He deserves to get paid less”- NFL fans react to Brock Purdy’s claim of 49ers players being tired last season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy believes fatigue was a big factor in his team's poor performance in the 2024 campaign. In an interview, Purdy explained how his team's fatigue likely affected the outlook for last year's season.

Here's what the 2022 seventh-round draft pick had to say during an interview on the "Built 4 More" podcast by way of the "49ers WebZone" last week.

“Last year, man, guys were tired. That season is no joke, and when you go from July of training and everything, all the way to the end of February, and then you really get five weeks off or so [until] you’ve got to report back, and then you’re going again, guys are tired. They’re still beat up, their bodies.”

Fans offered their thoughts on Brock Purdy's comments on Reddit, and the reactions were not too positive.

"Man, just for him making an excuse like this he deserves to get paid less," one fan wrote.

"I also blame my lack of recent success on my past mild successes," another fan wrote.

"40 whiners and their excuses LOL," a fan commented.

"Don’t they have a whole offseason to rest …," another said.

"Last years’ 9ers were so cursed. Fatigue had nothing to do with it," said another.

"KC been to 7 straight AFCCGs," one fan pointed out.

Brock Purdy loses key receiving target ahead of 2025 campaign

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

The 49ers only managed a record of 6-11 last season, finishing dead last in the NFC West division rankings. As for Brock Purdy individually, he threw for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and a career-high 12 interceptions. If he wants the 49ers to string together more than six wins in 2025, the fourth-year NFL quarterback needs to be better.

Now, he'll be without longtime 49ers veteran Deebo Samuel, who was traded to the Washington Commanders. The team added Demarcus Robinson for depth at receiver, but has not made any significant offseason signings that jump out on headlines.

Now, general manager John Lynch will look to the 2025 NFL draft and the team's 11th overall selection to help improve the offense around Purdy, who took the 49ers to the playoffs in his first two seasons. He helped San Francisco to the NFC Championship game in 2022 and a Super Bowl appearance in 2023.

With the 2025 season on the horizon, Brock Purdy hopes that he and his 49ers can return to form and get back on track to stringing deep playoff runs.

