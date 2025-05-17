49ers QB Christian McCaffrey drops 1-word reaction to Brock Purdy’s $265,000,000 contract extension

Brock Purdy has finalized a new contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. The quarterback, who was the 2022 draft's Mr. Irrelevant, quickly became the team's key signal-caller. Purdy took over the starting quarterback duties in 2023 and has helped the team to two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl appearance.

On Friday, Brock Purdy agreed to a five-year contract extension with the 49ers worth $265 million. He will be paid an annual salary of around $53 million with $181 million in guaranteed money. Purdy is now set to be the 49ers' starting quarterback for the next few seasons.

After his new contract deal, Brock Purdy's teammate, Christian McCaffrey, congratulated the quarterback. The 3x Pro Bowl running back shared an Instagram story of Purdy celebrating on the field with a one-word message.

"Yessir" McCaffrey wrote with a money bag emoji.

Christian McCaffrey's IG story

In three seasons, Purdy has made 36 starts for the 49ers in 40 games. He has recorded a total of 9,518 yards and 64 TDs passing with a 67.5% pass completion rate. After going against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, Purdy and the 49ers could only muster a 6-9 campaign last season because of various injuries.

With a revamped roster in place following trades and the draft, Purdy will be looking to help the 49ers become a playoff contender this season.

Former 49ers star congratulates Brock Purdy on contract extension

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was drafted by the 49ers in the 2019 draft. He spent six seasons with the team, giving him the chance to spend two seasons alongside Purdy.

After the quarterback's new contract extension, Dre Greenlaw also congratulated Purdy. On his Instagram story, he shared a snippet of himself with the 2023 Pro Bowler.

"Congrats brotha @brock.purdy13" Greenlaw wrote in the caption of the photo.

Last season, Greenlaw only made two appearances for the 49ers while recovering from a torn Achilles. In December, he was sidelined for the rest of the season. In March, the linebacker joined the Denver Broncos, signing a three-year deal worth $35 million.

Dre Greenlaw will get the opportunity to go against Brock Purdy during the preseason. The Broncos visit the 49ers in the first week of August before facing the Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints.

