“It is a great signal”: Colin Cowherd makes feelings known on Brock Purdy’s $265,000,000 deal with 49ers 

Brock Purdy went as Mr. Irrelevant to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL draft. However, in three years, the quarterback established himself as a key player on the roster. During the 2023 season, Purdy led the 49ers to the Super Bowl LVIII. However, their hopes of winning a Lombardi Trophy were crushed by the Kansas City Chiefs.
It looks like the 49ers want to lock in Brock Purdy for a long time. On Friday, it was reported that the quarterback agreed to a new contract extension with the team. Purdy finalized a five-year deal worth $265 million, with $181 million in guaranteed money. This makes him one of the richest players in the NFL and keeps him with the 49ers through 2030.
After the contract, analyst Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Purdy's contract extension. In a video he shared on X/Twitter, Cowherd highlighted the quarterback's journey in the league. He believes that Purdy's story will be an example for players who want to make it big in the league.
"To go from Mr. Irrelevant, the last player picked, to $53 million a year for five years, it is a great signal to every football player in America," Cowherd said. "You can be a little small, you don't have to go to a traditional power, you don't have to be...
"Greatest quarterback ever Brady in the sixth round. Hall of Famer Kurt Warner undrafted and Brock Purdy the final pick. That's a good message for football players. Keep your head on straight, be focused, work your butt off, and you can get a very large bag," he added.
After a limited time during his rookie campaign in 2022, Purdy was named the team's starting quarterback for the 2023 season. In his two years as QB1 so far, the 2023 Pro Bowler has passed for 8,144 yards and 51 touchdowns. Last season, the 49ers finished with a 6-11 campaign, failing to qualify for the playoffs.
Former NFL star congratulates Brock Purdy on massive contract extension
After finalizing his multi-million-dollar contract extension, former NFL star Robert Griffin III came forward on social media to congratulate the 49ers quarterback. In a video shared on X, "RGIII" talked about the criticisms Purdy received and how people felt he succeeded because of his talent on offense.
Griffin urged fans to stop the hate and celebrate Purdy and his story so far in the league.
"We need to celebrate this story of Brock Purdy," Griffin said. "This man earned every single penny of his $265 million extension.....but some reason, it feels like people want to hate on him..... You said, 'Oh but he had all this talent around him'... who didn't? Did you see who Jalen Hurts won the Super Bowl last year with the Eagles?....
"But the quarterback still gets the credit... Brock Purdy was able to lead the San Francisco 49ers almost to the promised land... That's a story worth celebrating... All the things that he had to overcome...I don't think that Brock Purdy should be hated on as much as he is, but I know that his story is one worth telling.....Congratulations Brock," he added.
The 49ers begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7 and will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.
