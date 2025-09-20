49ers' Ricky Pearsall shooting suspect ruled to be tried as a juvenile

  • home icon
By Nishant
Published Sep 20, 2025 16:58 GMT
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was attacked by a teenager last year near Union Square in San Francisco. The culprit was in pursuit of stealing the WR's Rolex. Pearsall was shot in the chest during a struggle for the gun, and the suspect got a gunshot wound as well.

A hearing was going on for the entire week to decide if the suspect would be tried as an adult or a juvenile. He was 17 when the incident happened, but is 18 now. The court ruled that he would be tried as a juvenile. The teenager would have been on the receiving end of far severe consequences if it had been the other way around.

Prosecutors argued that the suspect would have been tried as an adult if there had been a fatality, while the suspect's lawyer defended by saying that the teenager had suffered abuse and trauma as a child and had been a "model prisoner" in juvenile detention for the past year.

Pearsall was taken to San Francisco General Hospital after the incident and was discharged the following day. He joined the 49ers when they hosted the New York Jets at Levi Stadium. The police officer and the trauma surgeon who saved the wide receiver's life were presented with a signed San Francisco jersey as a thank-you gesture.

Trent Williams on Ricky Pearsall's life-threatening incident

Ricky Pearsall was open to meeting the teenager who shot him last year. 49ers' offensive tackle Trent Williams heaped praise on his teammate for his way of life.

"It’s refreshing to come across a guy that, in this world we live in, where [there are] so many issues and everybody wants to harp on what’s going on, somebody who actually lives with forgiveness, and doesn’t really look at himself like a victim, and is still willing to share his story to help others. He’s just a godsend," Williams said.
Pearsall has emerged as QB Brock Purdy's top target, and with the 49ers' injury-plagued wide receiver room, he is likely to have a bigger role this season.

Pearsall has started both games for San Francisco this season, recording eight receptions for 164 yards. The 49ers are off to a 2-0 start. They will hope to keep the unbeaten streak alive when they take on the Cardinals on Sunday.

Edited by Krutik Jain
