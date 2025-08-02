  • home icon
  Brock Purdy points out Ricky Pearsall's issues that limited 49ers WR in rookie season

Brock Purdy points out Ricky Pearsall's issues that limited 49ers WR in rookie season

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 02, 2025 05:06 GMT
Pearsall and Purdy (Credits: SK inbuilt library)
49ers' Ricky Pearsall and Brock Purdy (Credits: SK inbuilt library)

On Friday, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy came forward to talk about WR Ricky Pearsall's rookie campaign last year. According to him, the wide receiver needed time to adjust to the team's offense, which limited his performance on the field.

This is the reason why Brock Purdy didn't target him as much as he would have wanted last year.

"In our offense and stuff man, there's usually steps, timing, you're breaking at a certain angle," Purdy said during a press conference. Ricky was, I feel like he was raw wth his talent. Like he had it, but he also had to learn our system, our timing, where I'm throwing the ball and he's got a lot of shimmy and stuff which is great and we need that specifically against like man coverage and stuff to create separation ...."
"But I think that there were some times where he had to like learn, like, 'Hey dude you can't take a couple of more steps and then break out. Like I need you there now, I need to get this ball out there now.' And we had a couple of those moments and stuffs ...
Purdy then credited Pearsall with improving toward the end of the system.

The 49ers acquired Ricky Pearsall in the first round with the 31st overall pick. Pearsall missed the first few games of the season because of a gunshot wound to the chest in September 2024. He ended his debut campaign playing in 11 games while recording 300 yards and three TDs.

Brock Purdy opens up about tough road to proving himself after replacing Trey Lance as 49ers QB1

Brock Purdy entered the team as the 'Mr. Irrelevant' or last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In the beginning, there were not a lot of expectations from the quarterback. However, after battling his way up the depth chart in 2022, he was named as the team's QB1 in 2023.

That year, Purdy led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they unfortunately lost to the Chiefs.

On his appearance on the 'Bussin' with the Boys' podcast released last month, the quarterback recounted his struggle to prove his worth to be the team's QB1.

"It's tough, you know," Purdy said. "Trey and I are really tight - like brothers. Even though we compete on the field, in the locker room we've always had each other's backs. People like to make it a big deal, but only I wanted the best for him, and he wanted the best for me."
"When it happened - the trade to Dallas - we were about to play a preseason game against the Chargers. It hit me right before the game, and I honestly, I didn't know how to react at first. I just hoped he'd go to Dallas, compete and get a great opportunity. We grew up together, went through meetings and locker rooms side by side, so you want nothing but the best for a guy like that."
youtube-cover
Last season, Brock Purdy failed to help the 49ers qualify for the playoffs as they dealt with multiple injury concerns. Nevertheless, the Niners still rewarded him with a five-year, $265 million contract extension in May.

Only time will tell if he can showcase the same level of brilliance and lead the Niners to Super Bowl LVIII.

Edited by Brad Taningco
