Brock Purdy and wife Jenna welcome first child together, naming her Millie Joleen Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers star quarterback, Brock Purdy, and his wife, Jenna, shared some heartwarming news on Monday. The couple made a joint Instagram post to reveal the arrival of their first child.Brock and Jenna uploaded a black and white photo, welcoming their daughter. The couple has chosen to name the baby Millie Joleen Purdy. In the caption of their post, they wrote:&quot;Millie Joleen Purdy🩷 Life just became a whole lot sweeter.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPurdy and Jenna met during their time together at Iowa State University. The two revealed they had been dating in November 2022 before getting married in March 2024.Brock Purdy reveals how his wife reacted to him signing $256 million contract with 49ersIn May, Brock Purdy signed the biggest contract in the history of the San Francisco 49ers that made him the seventh highest-paid QB in the league. Purdy signed a five-year extension worth $256 million with $181 million guaranteed.In a press conference in Santa Clara after signing the lucrative deal, Purdy revealed how his wife, Jenna Purdy, reacted to the news.&quot;I was telling my wife, and she was annoyed with me, but I'd like to get a bass boat one day,&quot; Purdy said. &quot;So that'll be my first big purchase.&quot;The 49ers selected Purdy with the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Initially, he started his career as a third-choice quarterback but became a starter soon after.In the years since, Purdy has thrown for 9,518 yards with a completion percentage of 67.5%. The QB has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 64-27. It'll be interesting to see how he performs after becoming the seventh highest-paid QB in the NFL.