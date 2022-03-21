NFL Rumors: 49ers stalling Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been involved in trade rumors since last off-season. In the off-season, it was expected Garoppolo would be traded, with many thinking it would have happened by now.

This morning, it was reported that the 49ers have been offered two second-round picks for the 30-year-old quarterback, but the 49ers turned it down. John Lynch is looking for more, according to Dov Kleiman on Twitter.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2022/03/21/wha… The #49ers have a trade offer worth two 2nd round draft picks for Jimmy Garoppolo but apparently John Lynch is looking for more. The #49ers have a trade offer worth two 2nd round draft picks for Jimmy Garoppolo but apparently John Lynch is looking for more.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2022/03/21/wha… https://t.co/C1UDAEKlQz

On October 31, 2017, the New England Patriots traded Garoppolo to San Francisco in exchange for the 49ers' second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft. In his four-and-a-half seasons with the 49ers, he has taken San Francisco to the playoffs twice.

In 2019, Garoppolo had an impressive 13-3 record, where he threw for 27 touchdowns and 3,978 passing yards while leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

We've seen Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, and Deshaun Watson traded this off-season. We've also seen a few free agent quarterbacks such as Mitch Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, and Jacoby Brissett come off the market and sign with new teams.

There are still a number of teams who need to upgrade at the quarterback position to find their next guy. The Seattle Seahawks are still looking for their replacement after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

The Panthers are also still looking for their franchise quarterback, as they were never able to acquire one of the bigger named quarterbacks they were searching for. The Steelers seem to be out of the mix as they signed Mitchell Trubisky to be their starter for the season.

Jimmy Garoppolo recently underwent shoulder surgery

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

One reason why the 49ers QB may not have been traded yet is because he just underwent shoulder surgery earlier this month. The expectation is that he will be ready in time to throw for training camp.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery today, sources say. All went as expected (i.e. "successful surgery"). The plan and hope is Garoppolo is throwing well ahead of training camp. Only question is which team's camp it'll be. #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery today, sources say. All went as expected (i.e. "successful surgery"). The plan and hope is Garoppolo is throwing well ahead of training camp. Only question is which team's camp it'll be.

Whether he's traded or not, the Jimmy Garoppolo era may be over in San Francisco. The 49ers don't think he's the long-term answer at quarterback as they drafted Trey Lance and gave up a boatload to trade up for him from the Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco acquired the third-overall pick from Miami and used it on Lance. The Dolphins received the 12th overall selection in the 2020 draft from San Francisco, a third-round pick in the 2021 draft, and a first-round pick in 2022 and 2023.

Edited by Adam Dickson