“People that are really talented are not afraid of obstacles” - Colin Cowherd believes Russell Wilson isn’t afraid of playing in loaded AFC West  

Colin Cowherd, on this week's edition of his show The Herd with Colin Cowherd, addressed the recent trade between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that sent Russell Wilson to Denver.

Cowherd compared Wilson's risk at joining the loaded AFC-West to other streaming services such as Amazon, Disney, etc., also turning to streaming after Netflix's success. He said:

“People that are really talented are not afraid of obstacles. When Netflix went to streaming and started taking over the world, were they the only company that did it? Jeff Bezos and Amazon said, ‘No, no no, get me into that game. Get me into that game, Amazon Prime.’ Disney said, ‘Let's go buy Hulu. Get us into that game."

Cowherd then added that Wilson will benefit from the AFC West's competition and that playing in a weak division doesn't benefit you:

"The great ones aren't afraid of obstacles as long as they have weapons. And that's why Amazon Prime, and Paramount, and Hulu, and Peacock, they're all spending big money to get the right actors, and the right directors, and the right producers. If you're afraid of great competition, if you're afraid of Netflix, you're not great. The great brains, the great business models. They just want the ammunition, and they'll pay for it. ‘Colin, Russell Wilson going to that division is scary.’ Yeah, because Aaron Rodgers playing in that crappy division has really helped him out in the playoffs, hasn’t it?”

It's true. Rodgers has played in the NFC North his entire career, and during that time, it's been one of the weakest divisions in football. Since Rodgers took over as the full-time starter for the Packers in 2008, they've won the NFC North eight times out of 14.

Wilson has played in the NFC West his entire career, and the division has been one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL for the last 10 years. Wilson will head to the AFC West, including the offense-heavy Kansas City Chiefs, the young Los Angeles Chargers led by Justin Herbert and a lethal offense, and the gritty Las Vegas Raiders led by Derek Carr.

LOADED. The four AFC West starting QB:Broncos: Russell WilsonChargers: Justin HerbertChiefs: Patrick MahomesRaiders: Derek CarrLOADED.

Aaron Rodgers chose to stay with Green Bay, becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history

Aaron Rodgers was in complete control in deciding where he wanted to play this season. Before the Wilson trade went down, Rodgers re-signed with the Packers, making him the highest-paid player ever.

Rodgers signed a four-year $200 million deal with the Packers to stay locked in with Green Bay. As the former Seattle Seahawks' quarterback joins a competitive AFC West where he'll be fighting every week to make the playoffs and win the division, Rodgers will most likely win the NFC North again with ease this season.

