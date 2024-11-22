49ers star Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin refuses to ‘give up’ overflowing Halloween decor

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin isn't ready to part ways with Halloween just yet. Though one has to decorate the house for Christmas and New Year's, Kristin might take some time before changing her decorations.
With December arriving, Kristin embraced the holiday spirit.
"I'm not ready to give up my pumpkins," Kristin wrote on her now-deleted IG story.
The story was a photo of multiple pumpkins, all of different colors piled onto each other.
With over a million followers on Instagram, Kristin has continued to share snippets from her life. She usually makes new clothes for NFL games, sometimes collaborating with artists like Taylor Swift and Ayesha Curry.
Kristin is prepping a new outfit for the upcoming San Francisco 49ers Week 12 clash against the Green Bay Packers. She is also making one suitable for Lambeau Field's harsh, snowy weather.
"I have the perfect outfit," Kristin shared.
She also teased a new outfit idea, though it is unclear if it was the Niners-Packers clash.
Kyle Juszczyk credited Taylor Swift for catapulting wife Kristin's career
Last season, Taylor Swift (along with Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany), wore custom jackets by Kristin for the NFL playoffs. The designer went viral post Swift's appearance.
In a previous interview with the NY Post in November, Kyle Juszczyk was proud of his wife and acknowledged Swift's influence helping her business.
“It seems like it’s overnight, but she has been doing this for years," he said. "It was kind of that one thing that made everyone else notice. She [Kristin] always says it’s matching preparation with luck. She was very well prepared for that moment and very lucky to get that jacket into Taylor Swift’s hands for such a big game where all eyes were on her. We’re so fortunate for [Swift] and that it worked out that way.”
Though the 49ers might or might not make the playoffs this offseason, one may look forward to more creations from Kristin.
49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.