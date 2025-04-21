49ers star Kyle Juszczyk shares 3-word reaction to latest episode of The Last of Us

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is enjoying his downtime this offseason by watching the popular HBO drama, "The Last of Us." The fullback is so invested in the series that he shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) about the latest episode of the hit television series.

Juszczyk reshared a post on X - originally posted by HBO Max - that featured a clip from the show's latest episode, which declared it had left everyone speechless. The Pro Bowl fullback added his caption, stating he was 'lost' after watching it.

"I feel lost....," Juszczyk wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

"The Last of Us" - a post-apocalyptic drama - aired the second episode of the season of a TV show that hit the airwaves in 2023 and became an instant hit. The San Francisco 49ers offensive star is one of the millions who have become fans of the much-acclaimed show.

Kyle Juszczyk celebrated his brother's 'legendary' birthday with trip to Iceland

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, have spent the offseason traveling around the United States and overseas. The couple - who recently traveled to Iceland - saw the Northern Lights and celebrated the birthday of the 49ers star's brother.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Kyle Juszczyk shared photos of his recent trip to Iceland, which he revealed was to celebrate his brother Sean's 40th birthday. He said that he sees his brother as a legend and it was only right to take him on a trip to Iceland to celebrate his big day.

"Anyone who knows my brother, Sean, knows what a legend he is so we had to give him a legendary 40th birthday celebration. We took the Viking warrior himself to Iceland. We bathed in the Blue Lagoon, explored ice caves, dressed as Vikings, hiked glaciers, snowmobiled on a glacier, ate fermented shark (not recommended), went to a tomato greenhouse (highly recommended), threw axes, stayed in a Viking house and saw the northern lights (kind of). Trip of a lifetime and so thankful to spend it with my big bro!," Juszczyk wrote in his Instagram caption.

Juszczyk shared photos of their trip, which included snowmobiling, glaciers and even an opportunity to dress as Vikings.

