49ers star Kyle Juszczyk shares 3-word reaction to latest episode of The Last of Us

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Apr 21, 2025 16:55 GMT
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk gave his take on a hit television show. (Credits: Getty)

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is enjoying his downtime this offseason by watching the popular HBO drama, "The Last of Us." The fullback is so invested in the series that he shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) about the latest episode of the hit television series.

Juszczyk reshared a post on X - originally posted by HBO Max - that featured a clip from the show's latest episode, which declared it had left everyone speechless. The Pro Bowl fullback added his caption, stating he was 'lost' after watching it.

"I feel lost....," Juszczyk wrote on X (formerly Twitter)
"The Last of Us" - a post-apocalyptic drama - aired the second episode of the season of a TV show that hit the airwaves in 2023 and became an instant hit. The San Francisco 49ers offensive star is one of the millions who have become fans of the much-acclaimed show.

Kyle Juszczyk celebrated his brother's 'legendary' birthday with trip to Iceland

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, have spent the offseason traveling around the United States and overseas. The couple - who recently traveled to Iceland - saw the Northern Lights and celebrated the birthday of the 49ers star's brother.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Kyle Juszczyk shared photos of his recent trip to Iceland, which he revealed was to celebrate his brother Sean's 40th birthday. He said that he sees his brother as a legend and it was only right to take him on a trip to Iceland to celebrate his big day.

"Anyone who knows my brother, Sean, knows what a legend he is so we had to give him a legendary 40th birthday celebration. We took the Viking warrior himself to Iceland. We bathed in the Blue Lagoon, explored ice caves, dressed as Vikings, hiked glaciers, snowmobiled on a glacier, ate fermented shark (not recommended), went to a tomato greenhouse (highly recommended), threw axes, stayed in a Viking house and saw the northern lights (kind of). Trip of a lifetime and so thankful to spend it with my big bro!," Juszczyk wrote in his Instagram caption.
Juszczyk shared photos of their trip, which included snowmobiling, glaciers and even an opportunity to dress as Vikings.

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by William Paul
