To celebrate his brother Sean’s 40th birthday, San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk took him on an unforgettable trip to Iceland. Along with his wife Kristin and Sean’s wife Stephanie, they flew to Iceland last month for what Kyle called the “trip of a lifetime.” He shared photos from the trip on Instagram on Saturday.

In Iceland, they wore Viking outfits, hiked across snowy glaciers, explored ice caves and soaked in the blue lagoon.

They also snowmobiled on a glacier, tried axe throwing and stayed in a Viking-style house. Kyle joked about eating fermented shark, saying it's not something he’d recommend. But he did enjoy visiting a tomato greenhouse, which he said was surprisingly amazing.

Like Kyle, his wife, Kristin, had just as much fun.

She left a comment on Kyle’s Instagram post.

“The best trip everrrr!!! Ready for Sean to turn 50…little bit," she wrote.

Kyle Juszczyk explores Vikings roots in Icelandic wilderness on his brother's 40th birthday (Source: Via IG/ @juicecheck44)

Kyle Juszczyk has two brothers, Brandon and Sean. Sean is a vice president at a restoration company, while Brandon works as a mechanical engineer.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin Juszczyk landed in controversy

On April 13, Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, stirred controversy after attending the wedding of 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk and Rochelle Searight.

The entire drama started when Kristin shared photos from the wedding on Instagram.

Kristin wore a satin dress that some people thought was white. It is a color usually saved for the bride. The confusion grew when the bride, Rochelle, wore a white mini dress.

Many fans might have messaged Kristin, asking why she wore a dress that looked too close to white for a wedding. Thus, to clear things up, Kristin responded on Instagram, saying,

"I normally never respond to the internet, but guys I would neverrrr wear white to someone's wedding!"

She further explained that her dress was a soft sage green, not white, and that she had worn it to a friend's wedding before, where it was picked out together.

