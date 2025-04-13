Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin sets record straight after internet trolls call out her outfit choice at Brandon Aiyuk’s wedding

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, shut down online criticism of her outfit at Brandon Aiyuk's wedding. She explained that she would never go to another person's wedding ceremony in white.

Kristin has become a major name over the past few months with her fashion work. She's the owner of the "Off Season" company and has made a name for herself through her NFL-licensed clothing.

On her Instagram stories on Sunday, she tackled the criticism over what she wore to Aiyuk and Rochelle Searight's wedding on Saturday. The message included a picture of her dress.

"I normally never respond to the internet but guys I would neverrrr wear white to someone's wedding! I actually wore this dress to one of my best friends wedding and they helped me pick it out!" Kristin wrote.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's IG story (image credit: instagram/kristinjuszczyk)

Just hours before addressing the outfit controversy, she shared another Instagram story congratulating the newlyweds with the caption "Congratulations you two!"

Aiyuk and Searight's ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The couple, who met at Arizona State University, have a four-year-old son named Braylon who participated in the ceremony.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife is taking up an important task

Kristin Juszczyk's offseason has been filled with other exciting developments, particularly regarding her home with Kyle. She recently announced a renovation project.

On Tuesday, Kristin shared news of a complete home renovation being handled by celebrity designer Galey Alix. She is known for her HGTV show "Home in a Heartbeat." What makes this renovation special is that Kristin has no idea what changes are being made.

"I'm getting a full surprise renovation," Kristin said in an Instagram story. "Like, full surprise that I don't know the color of our walls, the stone, nothing."

The renovation announcement came shortly after a busy period for Kyle Juszczyk. He was briefly released by the 49ers on March 11 before signing a new two-year $8 million contract with the team on March 19. The nine-time Pro Bowl fullback recorded 19 receptions for 200 yards and three total touchdowns in the 2024 season.

Kristin isn't the only 49ers spouse working on home improvements this offseason. Her close friend Claire Kittle, the wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle, recently shared that they purchased a cabin they're renovating during the break.

