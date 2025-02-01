49ers star Nick Bosa's girlfriend Lauren Maenner was 'way too close' to Philadelphia Learjet crash

The tragic Learjet crash in Northeast Philadelphia brought raw emotions from Lauren Maenner, the girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa. Her Instagram story revealed her state of mind after the devastating incident in her hometown.

Maenner, who has been dating Bosa since 2023, shared her heartfelt reaction on Saturday. Her connection to Philadelphia runs deep — she graduated from Temple University with a degree in public relations before launching her modeling career.

On her Instagram story, Maenner processed the gravity of the accident that occurred just miles from where she grew up

"Way too close to home. I can't believe this, life's so short and scary," Maenner wrote.

Nick Bosa's girlfriend Lauren Maenner IG STORY (image credit: instagram/laurenmaenner_)

The medical transport Learjet 55 crashed around 6 p.m. on Friday, claiming seven lives. NBC10 reported the aircraft plummeted near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue, erupting in flames that spread to nearby homes.

Tragedy strikes close to home for Nick Bosa's girlfriend

NFL: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

The crash victims included a young girl returning to Mexico after receiving treatment for a life-threatening illness. Her mother, the flight's medical team — a doctor and paramedic — and both pilots also died. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed a seventh death: someone in a vehicle on the ground.

Local authorities moved quickly to support the community, opening a shelter at Samuel Fels High School for residents affected by the crash. At least 19 people sustained injuries when the aircraft, bound for Springfield-Branson National Airport en route to Tijuana, Mexico, went down shortly after takeoff.

The crash site's location holds particular significance for Maenner. Before becoming a successful model for brands like Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, she built her foundation in Philadelphia. Her Instagram following of over 29,000 recently celebrated her achievement of full-time modeling status in December.

Meanwhile, the tragedy occurred when Nick Bosa appeared at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. The event showcased a lighter moment between Nick and his brother Joey Bosa, who entertained fans with an impromptu speedwalking competition during the relay races.

