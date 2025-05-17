49ers stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk react as Brock Purdy finally gets his massive $265,000,000 payday

George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk didn't hide their excitement over the major Brock Purdy news. The San Francisco 49ers officially made him their franchise quarterback on Friday, signing a five-year, $265 million contract that will keep the former "Mr. Irrelevant" on the roster at least until 2030.

Everybody had something to say about this, with many fans celebrating or criticizing the 49ers' decision. Purdy's teammates, especially Juszczyk and Kittle, hyped up their quarterback via social media ahead of a challenging 2025 NFL season.

The full back wrote a two-message while sharing the NFL's official announcement of the extension on his Instagram story.

"Go time!," Juszczyk wrote.

Credit: IG/juicecheck44

Additionally, the veteran tight end only tagged Brock Purdy and added multiple emojis of money bags to celebrate the quarterback getting a huge deal.

Credit: IG/gkittle

Brock Purdy just played his third season in the NFL. He went from stepping in when both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance got hurt to becoming one of the biggest storylines in the 2022 season. He took the Niners to the NFC championship game, but an early in-game injury ruined his plans to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his second season, Purdy took that next step and led his team to the Super Bowl, but the Kansas City Chiefs stopped them in the championship game.

His third season was the worst in his young career. Purdy attempted 455 passes and completed 300, posting 3,864 passing yards with 20 passing touchdowns but also 12 interceptions.

The 49ers went through some big changes in the offseason, and now fans are waiting to see what their revamped roster is able to achieve in a league with a new ruler and more teams eager to dethrone the defending champions.

Is Brock Purdy the highest-paid QB in the NFL?

The new Brock Purdy contract is one of the biggest in the NFL, but it is not the highest contract in the entire league. Purdy's $265,000,000 deal ranks fifth when compared with other highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

Patrick Mahomes ranks first with a 10-year, $450,000,000 deal he signed ahead of the 2020 NFL season, while Josh Allen ranks second after signing a six-year, $330,000,000 deal during the 2025 offseason.

Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow are tied at third with five-year, $275,000,000 deals. After these four, comes Brock Purdy. He sits fifth alone with his brand-new deal.

When it comes to average annual value, Purdy comes ties at seventh with Jared Goff at $53 million per year.

