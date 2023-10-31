49ers trade deadline tracker: Latest on Chase Young joining Nick Bosa in San Francisco

With the trade deadline set to end at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 31, the Washington Commanders have now traded away star defensive end Chase Young. The former first-round pick was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, joining Nick Bosa on the beefed up 49ers defensive line.

Young becomes the second former first-round defensive lineman that the Commanders have traded today. They earlier traded Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick.

San Francisco 49ers Trade Deadline

John Lynch during NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Before the trade deadline concluded, the San Francisco 49ers made a big splash for Young. San Fran could look to add more help to their roster as there is still another hour left before the deadline ends.

Chase Young, DE Washington Commanders to 49ers

Chase Young during Washington Commanders v New York Giants

Chase Young Trade Grade: San Francisco 49ers - A

The rich get richer. The San Francisco 49ers add a former first-round defensive end to their beefed-up D-line.

Young will play on the opposing side of Nick Bosa, and with teams focusing on Bosa, it may create more opportunities for Young to showcase his skills. The 49ers only had to give up a third-round pick for a first-rounder.

Chase Young Trade Grade: Washington Commanders - B minus

While the Washington Commanders received a third-round pick in return for Young, they are the 'loser' in this trade as they only got a third-round pick in return for his services. They took Young second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he hasn't lived up to his hype.

They got back decent value with a third-round pick on top of receiving a second-round pick from the Chicago Bears earlier today for Montez Sweat.

