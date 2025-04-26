"5-12 loading", "We're cooked" - Cowboys fans fume at Stephen Jones over WR2 plans with CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys' executive vice president, Stephen Jones, sparked a flurry of reactions among fans on Friday after he suggested that Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Tolbert and Ryan Flournoy all have the potential to serve as the team's WR2 alongside star receiver CeeDee Lamb. The comments were reported by RJ Ochoa on X.

The comments came one day after the Cowboys selected Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. They bypassed several highly-rated wide receivers and running backs, including receivers like Matthew Golden, who was later selected by the Green Bay Packers at No. 23.

Fans on X responded to Stephen Jones's WR2 assessment with pessimistic predictions about the upcoming season:

One fan commented, "5-12 loading."

Another user commneted: "we're f**king cooked."

One fan wrote: "Stephen Jones also thinks we aren't in a playoff drought. Forget knowing ball this dude can't even see what's in front of his eyes."

More reactions started pouring in:

One fan said: "Sure. We all have potential!"

Another commented: "And that's why we haven't won a Super Bowl in 30 Years."

One fan simply stated: "breaking my phone in half."

During a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones doubled down on the team's approach, stating:

"I like what we did in free agency. That's one of the things we like to accomplish in free agency is get some guys in and feel like we did that. We don't really feel like we have to pick a position anywhere in terms of our depth."

The Cowboys added only Parris Campbell to their receiving corps during free agency.

Stephen Jones' draft approach under fire from experts

ESPN draft specialist Mel Kiper Jr. labeled Dallas a "loser" after the first round, describing the Tyler Booker selection as a "reach for need" despite acknowledging he's a "good player."

NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

"The value is just really iffy," Kiper said via ESPN+. "He barely clipped my final top 25, and he plays a non-premium position on the interior offensive line."

Kiper had Booker ranked as his 25th overall prospect, making the selection at No. 12 questionable in his view.

The Cowboys continued to surprise analysts on Day 2. They selected Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 44 and East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. with the 76th pick. These choices contrasted with Kiper's prediction that Dallas would target positions like running back or wide receiver in the second and third rounds.

Stephen Jones' "best player available" philosophy appears at odds with what many see as pressing team needs. The Cowboys' offensive line ranked 24th in pass block win rate last season, according to the April 25 report, and legend Zack Martin retired, creating an immediate need that Booker could fill.

