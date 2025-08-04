5 days after revealing son's Michigan future, Tom Brady dons proud father hat on 48th birthday over Jack's elite basketball skills

Tom Brady might have hung up his cleats, but the competitive fire still runs in the family.

On his 48th birthday, the NFL legend turned to Instagram, not to reminisce on Super Bowl rings or gridiron glory, but to shine a spotlight on his teenage son Jack’s basketball prowess.

In a casual backyard showdown, Brady shared a snapshot of Jack making an impressive play against longtime family friend and former NFL teammate Ryan Griffin.

"Jack taking Ryan Griffin out to iso island. Easy Bucket,” Brady captioned the moment posted on Monday.

Tom Brady's Instagram story of his son Jack

The post went live just five days after Tom Brady stirred buzz by tagging the University of Michigan’s men’s basketball team in a previous story. This fueled talk of a potential college hoops future for his eldest child.

While Brady built his legacy as a Wolverine quarterback in the late ‘90s, Jack appears to be carving his own, away from the football field.

Jack, now 17, is Brady’s firstborn with actress Bridget Moynahan. He has been in the public eye for much of his life, but has recently hit a growth spurt and developed into a 6-foot-4 basketball talent. Despite playing football early in his high school years, Jack appears to have taken a better liking for hoops.

Tom Brady highlighted Jack's basketball preference over his football legacy

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady, who has long spoken about supporting his children’s paths, hasn’t hidden his enthusiasm. In a previous interview, he mentioned that Jack was leaning toward basketball instead of football and had also developed an interest in lacrosse.

"Yeah, he played this last year, and I don't even know if he's going to play next year. And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I'll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse ... basketball's probably his favorite sport, but he's a very good student," Brady told People.

On July 30, Brady posted clips of Jack dunking and drilling jumpers in Miami, even tossing in a cheeky “He got game 💯” alongside the Michigan tag.

Brady’s social media these days often reads more like a family scrapbook than a Hall of Fame résumé. His feeds are filled with sun-soaked vacation memories and candid parenting moments.

Despite having high-profile relationships and a high-stress job, Brady remains a present father, including when he moved into broadcasting and business work.

He co-parents Jack with Moynahan, and has two younger children, Benjamin and Vivian, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

