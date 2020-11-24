The Dallas Cowboys pulled out a huge road win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

The Dallas Cowboys were coming into their game against the Minnesota Vikings sitting at 2-7 and in last place in the NFC East. The Cowboys were welcoming back quarterback Andy Dalton, who'd missed two games with a concussion and COVID-19.

The Minnesota Vikings were looking to stay hot against the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings were riding a three-game win streak behind running back Dalvin Cook.

5. Ezekiel Elliott had his best game of the season

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a rough 2020. On Sunday against the Vikings he recorded his best game of the season.

Zeke would carry the ball 21 times for 103 yards against the Vikings defense. Elliott would also find the end zone off a screen play for a receiving touchdown for the Cowboys.

First time we've seen the Cowboys run this play to Ezekiel Elliott



Cowboys 6, Vikings 0

This is the first time Elliott has rushed for over 100 yards in a game all season. Even though Zeke failed to get into the end zone on the ground, this was a bright spot in his 2020 season. The Dallas Cowboys are hoping that this is a sign of Elliott getting back into a groove for the rest of the season.

4. Kirk Cousins had a monster game

Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins was coming into the game on Sunday with a losing record against the Cowboys. The losing record would continue, but Cousins had a monster game. Cousins would pass for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns.

here are a bunch of great plays from kirk cousins that no one will ever remember

One knock on Kirk Cousins by the Vikings fan base is that he turns the football over too much. On Sunday, Cousins did not throw an interception.

Cousins completed 73.3 percent of his passes against the Cowboys. He would record a passer rating over 100 for the fourth straight week. The Vikings are hoping that this is a good sign for the veteran quarterback going forward.

3. The Dallas Cowboys rushing attack breaks cold streak

Elliott and Tony Pollard had not reached the end zone on the ground since Week 5 against the New York Giants. That cold streak would come to an end on Sunday against the Vikings. Pollard would carry the ball 5 times for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Tony Pollard breaks loose for the 42-yard TD 🔥



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/5W1OocYIoY — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 22, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys would rush for 180 yards as a team on Sunday. This is a good sign for the Cowboys because they rely on their rushing attack to have success through the air. Dallas is hoping that Sunday's game against the Vikings is a sign of things to come.

2. Adam Thielen had his best game of the season

The Vikings traded away star receiver Stefon Diggs over the off-season and had Adam Thielen on the trade block during the deadline. The Vikings added Justin Jefferson in the draft. The Vikings fan base has been raving about the rookie wide receiver all season. It's almost like Thielen was lost in the mix.

Thielen came out on Sunday and put together the best game of the season. The Vikings receiver would haul in 8 catches for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns. Thielen has put together back-to-back weeks with multiple touchdown catches. Adam Thielen wants to show the Minnesota Vikings that he is reliable and an important piece of the Vikings' offensive success.

1. The Dallas Cowboys are back in the hunt

By beating the Vikings, the Cowboys have put themselves back into the hunt for the NFC East title. The Cowboys offense welcomed back quarterback Andy Dalton. His presence on the Cowboys offense on Sunday was remarkable.

This angle of the CeeDee Lamb TD catch 🔥👀



(via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/AbTLh3eiBw — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2020

The Cowboys running game performed above average, Amari Cooper had a big game, and Dalton put together his best game of the season. Cooper has been struggling since Dalton went out with his concussion. On Sunday, Cooper caught 6 passes for 81 yards. Dalton passed for 203 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. The Cowboys moved to 3-7 putting them in a good spot going into their game against Washington on Thanksgiving day.