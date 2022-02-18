"Fat shaming only applies when you're ashamed of your fat" - 50 cent snaps back at people body shaming his Super Bowl halftime appearance

The halftime show for Super Bowl LVI was one for the ages as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem were all tabbed to be a part of the halftime festivities in Inglewood, California.

But social media trolls have come out to body shame rapper 50 Cent on his appearance at the event.

Many commented on the fact that 50 Cent appeared to have gained more weight than perhaps they were accustomed to seeing. The rapper responded in kind to the backlash to quell the negative comments.

"I call this teasing me," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. "They’re just teasing me because they know I can drop the weight. That’s why I laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when you’re ashamed of your fat. LOL."

For the record, 50 Cent has never been one to shy away from a bit of teasing others, so he is apparently prepared to defend himself against the haters coming out in droves to body shame him for his weight.

What were the ratings for Super Bowl LVI halftime show?

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Super Bowl LVI featured the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. With names such as Aaron Donald, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Von Miller taking the field, there was no shortage of star power.

But the star power didn't stop there as the halftime festivities featured some of the most iconic superstars on the planet. The ratings for the halftime performance didn't disappoint as it drew an average audience of 103.4 million viewers.

LeBron James @KingJames OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!

In fact, the Super Bowl game itself saw a 14 percent increase in ratings when compared to last year's game, which featured Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs.

The game was televised on NBC Network and drew in 112.3 million viewers. The ratings were aided by NBC affiliate network Peacock, which was responsible for streaming and pulling in 11.2 million viewers.

The halftime show's ratings of 103.4 million viewers is an improvement of seven percent from the previous year, when viewership reached 96.7 viewers.

The event last year saw Tom Brady win his seventh Lombardi trophy as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9.

It's safe to say that SB LVI will not only be known for its great finish but also for the epic halftime performance of some of the most celebrated entertainers in the music industry.

Edited by Piyush Bisht