50+ Great fantasy football team names to try out in 2025

By Arnold
Modified Jul 27, 2025 11:02 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NFL season is fast approaching. With players returning to training camps, fantasy football fans are closely monitoring their progress in the preseason.

On that note, several fantasy football players will be eager to use a team name that sticks out from the rest of their peers.

Great fantasy football team names to use in 2025

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at 50+ great team names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

  1. Mahomes Sweet Mahomes
  2. Mahomes Improvement
  3. Extreme Mahomes Makeover
  4. Dak of All Trades
  5. Baby Got Dak
  6. Oh My Josh
  7. Josh.0
  8. Josh Spice
  9. Chief of Stafford
  10. Stafford Infection
  11. The Bryce is Right
  12. The Young & The Restless
  13. Stroud Proud
  14. Action Jackson
  15. Beg, Burrow & Steal
  16. Herbert Fully Loaded
  17. Rodgers That
  18. Hurts So Good
  19. Purdy Is As Purdy Does
  20. Lawrence & Order
  21. Look Who’s Talking, Tua
  22. Kissing Cousins
  23. One Flew Over the KooKoo’s Nest
  24. Dirty Birds
  25. Dirty Birds Dynasty
  26. Falcon Fury
  27. Birds of Prey
  28. Fly High Falcons
  29. Falcon PUNCH
  30. Falcon Frenzy
  31. Hardcore Henrys
  32. Jonathan Taylor’s Swifties
  33. Chubb Club
  34. Plan Bijan
  35. Saquon Lunch Bunch
  36. Breece’s Pieces
  37. Keeping Up with the Joneses
  38. Jonesing For a Win
  39. Gibbs & Take
  40. Gibbs It Up
  41. Jacob’s Ladder
  42. The Mighty T-Ravs
  43. Walker Talkers
  44. Mostert Def
  45. A Bar-kley Song
  46. Barkley and the Beast
  47. In Goff We Trust
  48. GoffFather
  49. Jordan Love Island
  50. Big Game Hunter
  51. Point Drake
  52. Downs and Out
  53. Finding Nico
  54. The Engram Angle
The 2025 NFL regular season will begin on Sept. 4, when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

As part of the NFL's tradition, the Super Bowl winner from last season plays in the opening game of the following season. The Eagles, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the big game in February, will want to begin the upcoming season with a win.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
