50+ Great fantasy football team names to try out in 2025

The 2025 NFL season is fast approaching. With players returning to training camps, fantasy football fans are closely monitoring their progress in the preseason.
On that note, several fantasy football players will be eager to use a team name that sticks out from the rest of their peers.
Great fantasy football team names to use in 2025
Here's a look at 50+ great team names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.
- Mahomes Sweet Mahomes
- Mahomes Improvement
- Extreme Mahomes Makeover
- Dak of All Trades
- Baby Got Dak
- Oh My Josh
- Josh.0
- Josh Spice
- Chief of Stafford
- Stafford Infection
- The Bryce is Right
- The Young & The Restless
- Stroud Proud
- Action Jackson
- Beg, Burrow & Steal
- Herbert Fully Loaded
- Rodgers That
- Hurts So Good
- Purdy Is As Purdy Does
- Lawrence & Order
- Look Who’s Talking, Tua
- Kissing Cousins
- One Flew Over the KooKoo’s Nest
- Dirty Birds
- Dirty Birds Dynasty
- Falcon Fury
- Birds of Prey
- Fly High Falcons
- Falcon PUNCH
- Falcon Frenzy
- Hardcore Henrys
- Jonathan Taylor’s Swifties
- Chubb Club
- Plan Bijan
- Saquon Lunch Bunch
- Breece’s Pieces
- Keeping Up with the Joneses
- Jonesing For a Win
- Gibbs & Take
- Gibbs It Up
- Jacob’s Ladder
- The Mighty T-Ravs
- Walker Talkers
- Mostert Def
- A Bar-kley Song
- Barkley and the Beast
- In Goff We Trust
- GoffFather
- Jordan Love Island
- Big Game Hunter
- Point Drake
- Downs and Out
- Finding Nico
- The Engram Angle
The 2025 NFL regular season will begin on Sept. 4, when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
As part of the NFL's tradition, the Super Bowl winner from last season plays in the opening game of the following season. The Eagles, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the big game in February, will want to begin the upcoming season with a win.
