Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce are two of the best players at their respective positions in the NFL. Travis is a four-time first-team All-Pro tight end, while Jason is a five-time first-team All-Pro offensive center. While both share stories of their mishaps, Jason shared one involving his wife Kylie.

On a recent episode of their 'New Heights' podcast, Jason talked about a skiing mishap in Aspen, Colorado. Five-time overall skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin saw a clip about the incident on Twitter (X). She responded by saying she knows someone who could help Kylie out:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason told the story about what took place in Colorado and Kylie's skiing experience on the podcast:

"Listen, Ky, it's not that hard. Pizza, French fry, it's not that hard. You go at your own pace, it's gonna be fine. We get off that lift and right away, 'pizza' ain't slowing her down. She's 'pizza'-ing and she's 'pizza'-ing down the mountain and I'm like, "Oh no, this is not good. It took us 45 minutes to get down that hill - I guess it was a mountain technically.

"But hey, what an electric place that was we gotta go back to Colorado. I can't even do it justice talking about it. Like the amount of times she would just fall over and then I try to go slow motion, almost hurt myself, because I'm trying to teach her to slow herself down, I almost dislocate my hip."

Despite Travis Kelce's sister-in-law's skiing incident, she is an accomplished athlete in her own right. Kylie Kelce played field hockey while attending Cabrini University in Pennsylvania. She won two Colonial States Athletic Conference titles with the team.

She is also involved with the Philadelphia Eagles and its Autism Foundation as an Event Consultant, per her LinkedIn page. We will see if Kylie seeks skiing lessons from the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Is there beef between Kylie Kelce and Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce's GF, Taylor Swift, at a Kansas City Chiefs game

While Travis Kelce's girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift, is constantly in front of cameras, Kylie Kelce has admitted she enjoys being behind the scenes. The wife of the Eagles star spoke to Spectrum News and was asked why she sits in the stands when watching her husband play football. She replied:

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of the camera. I was a communication major in college, I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter."

However, Kylie took exception to a New York Post piece that took Kylie's 'not my cup of tea' comments out of context. In response, Kylie posted a video of her daughter Wyatt on her TikTok using the Taylor Swift song Never Grow Up in the background:

Needless to say, Kylie and the 12-time Grammy winner have no Bad Blood between them.