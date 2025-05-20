$60,000,000 ex-Vikings star backs J.J. McCarthy "to get the job done" in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have renewed expectations with young quarterback J.J. McCarthy. After a 14-3 2024 season led by veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, the NFC North franchise is now welcoming back the young playmaker, who had suffered a season-ending injury that delayed his debut.

Ad

A lot has been said about McCarthy's chances to thrive with the Vikings, especially after Darnold took them to one of the best records in the league. That said, former Vikings safety Camryn Bynum, who just signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, is confident that his old teammate can get the job done.

During an appearance on Wednesday's installment of Kay Adams' "Up & Adams," Bynum showed his confidence in J.J. McCarthy succeeding this season by sharing a little-known detail about the quarterback's rehab process.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know he's ready to go," Bynum said. "The fact that he had a season-ending injury in preseason and we still saw him every day, that says something in itself. The fact that you can tear your meniscus and then be a full-season injury, it's fine and it's normal you don't see somebody for the rest of the year unless he goes in the training room at some random hour of the day."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The fact that he's still in meetings, he was bothering us defensive players asking, 'Which cover you guys [used] here and here?' It's November and he's talking about next year. He's like, 'Dude, I'm so ready for this offense.' He's different."

Expand Tweet

Ad

McCarthy seemed to be ready to make an impact on the Vikings from the get-go, but his shocking injury prevented fans from seeing their quarterback of the future.

Considering everything Bynum said, he must have learned a lot not only from the defensive players but from Sam Darnold as well. Playing under a coach like Kevin O'Connell should put him in a great position to thrive.

Kurt Warner explains why J.J. McCarthy is set to thrive in Minnesota

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner is also confident in J.J. McCarthy's ability to thrive with the Minnesota Vikings. The LA Rams and Arizona Cardinals icon joined "The Jim Rome Show" on Saturday to discuss how Kevin O'Connell can set McCarthy up to succeed in Minnesota.

Ad

"I think they're gonna be a good team," Warner said. "I think they're going to be a good offense. There's enough pieces and Coach O'Connell does such a great job of setting up his quarterback to make plays that they're going to be a good football team."

Expand Tweet

It seems like everything is set for the former Michigan Wolverines playmaker to make a strong impact in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More