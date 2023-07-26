$7,000,000 Falcons star doubles down on Patrick Mahomes’ unique strategy displayed in Netflix’s 'Quarterback'

Patrick Mahomes is known to throw outside the box, but the quarterback also thinks outside of it. It was revealed on Quarterback, the new Netflix docuseries following Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota, that the Kansas City Chiefs signal caller attempts to disarm vicious defensive linemen with kindness.

In a tweet, Josh Kendall, the Atlanta Falcons beat writer for The Athletic, revealed that defensive lineman Calais Campbell gave credence to the theory. Earlier this year, Campbell signed a one-year 700,000 contract with Falcons.

Kendall said:

"Calais Campbell confirmed Patrick Mahones’ theory, floated on 'Quarterback,' that DL go a bit easier on QBs who are nice. The only one who he thought crossed the line the other way? Mac Jones."

It is unclear what Kendall means by crossing the line "the other way," but it appears that Campbell called Mac Jones mean. It is already known that Mahomes turned some of his aggression toward those throwing him on the ground. In his brief career, many slow-motion cuts to commercials have featured the quarterback screaming after something didn't go his way on the field.

Patrick Mahomes reveals prickly side on Quarterback

However, Patrick Mahomes also isn't nice in every interaction on the field. One big takeaway from the series is that while he plays nice in front of the media and complements pass rushers when they get to him, he also has a bit of bark. In numerous clips on the show, he's seen talking trash in his locker room and on the field.

He repeatedly called out Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby over what he felt were hits that were a bit excessive or late. Crosby would essentially shrug off the callouts. Unlike quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins or Philip Rivers, he's not afraid to use R-rated language on the field either.

Throughout the series, the quarterback screamed obscenities and use swears as replacements for "um."

Most of the time, viewers at home aren't able to hear the players talking on the field outside of a few miked up segments. Quarterback and Hard Knocks are some of the only shows that give a long up close look at what is truly being said on the field. The television broadcasts might be kid-friendly for the most part, but these two series are not in many households.

Hard Knocks is just around the corner, with episodes set to debut in August at a once-per-week rate. This year, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will be the center of attention. Will No. 8 be caught employing a similar tactic?