"7 rings. He can do whatever he wants": NFL fans react to Tom Brady cussing on FOX live TV with Colin Cowherd while discussing quarterbacking 

Tom Brady drew attention on Thursday for cussing during a live segment on &quot;The Herd with Colin Cowherd.&quot; Cowherd said that the timeframe for evaluating quarterbacks has changed, and most are exposed by Week 11 of their second season. In response, Brady shared his experience, explaining that he was picked late in the 2000 NFL draft because of concerns about his physical weaknesses.MLFootball on X shared a clip where profanity slips from Brady while discussing his early days as a developing quarterback.&quot;You got PFF grading you every week ... and now you go as a first-year quarterback, you barely know s**t, and now everyone's telling you &quot;you s*ck&quot; and it takes a while to re-gain your confidence. You lose your whole fanbase.&quot;In another clip, he said:&quot;'Tom Brady, too weak, couldn't stand in a pocket. If he gets hit, he's gonna go down, lacks a really strong arm,' that was kind of bulls**t. What I really understood is the mental and emotional part -- I could bring a consistent, competitive, winning attitude to the game every day or to practice.&quot;Fans weren't phased but rather were entertained seeing Brady curse.&quot;7 rings he can do whatever he wants bro bro,&quot; a fan wrote.Rosie @ytRosieLINK@_MLFootball 7 rings he can do whatever he wants bro bro&quot;That's why he's the goat.&quot; another fan said.TenebrousVex @TheTenebrousVexLINK@_MLFootball That's why he's the goat.&quot;He’s been with the raiders too long,&quot; a user wrote.Infamous Raiderette @IRaideretteLINK@_MLFootball He’s been with the raiders too long&quot;Never been a patriots fan but they could never make me hate on Brady. What a legend lol,&quot; a comment read.Dirky @713CapitalLINK@_MLFootball Never been a patriots fan but they could never make me hate on Brady. What a legend lol&quot;Just let Tom free verse. He is terrible when he is trying to be 'professional',&quot; a fan said.Dooner 🇺🇸 @TimothyDoonerLINK@_MLFootball Just let Tom free verse. He is terrible when he is trying to be “professional”&quot;He belongs on the Pat McAfee show 😂😂,&quot; another fan commented.#HTTR @HolyMoceanxJodiLINK@_MLFootball He belongs on the Pat McAfee show 😂😂Tom Brady praises J.J. McCarthy’s NFL debutTom Brady praised Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy on &quot;The Herd with Colin Cowherd,&quot; after he led the Vikings to a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 1. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards, threw two touchdowns, one interception and a rushing touchdown.&quot;I absolutely love it when I see the emotion. It brings you to a higher level of focus,&quot; Brady said. “He stands in there, takes a hit, and makes a great throw.&quot;Brady and Cowherd compared McCarthy to Baker Mayfield. Brady emphasized that McCarthy’s ability to help his teammates in big moments is a huge factor. The former Michigan star's performance showed promise despite questions about adapting to the NFL's passing game.