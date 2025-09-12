  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "7 rings. He can do whatever he wants": NFL fans react to Tom Brady cussing on FOX live TV with Colin Cowherd while discussing quarterbacking 

"7 rings. He can do whatever he wants": NFL fans react to Tom Brady cussing on FOX live TV with Colin Cowherd while discussing quarterbacking 

By Nishant
Published Sep 12, 2025 16:18 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady drew attention on Thursday for cussing during a live segment on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." Cowherd said that the timeframe for evaluating quarterbacks has changed, and most are exposed by Week 11 of their second season. In response, Brady shared his experience, explaining that he was picked late in the 2000 NFL draft because of concerns about his physical weaknesses.

Ad

MLFootball on X shared a clip where profanity slips from Brady while discussing his early days as a developing quarterback.

"You got PFF grading you every week ... and now you go as a first-year quarterback, you barely know s**t, and now everyone's telling you "you s*ck" and it takes a while to re-gain your confidence. You lose your whole fanbase."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In another clip, he said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"'Tom Brady, too weak, couldn't stand in a pocket. If he gets hit, he's gonna go down, lacks a really strong arm,' that was kind of bulls**t. What I really understood is the mental and emotional part -- I could bring a consistent, competitive, winning attitude to the game every day or to practice."
Ad
Ad

Fans weren't phased but rather were entertained seeing Brady curse.

"7 rings he can do whatever he wants bro bro," a fan wrote.
Ad
"That's why he's the goat." another fan said.
Ad
"He’s been with the raiders too long," a user wrote.
Ad
"Never been a patriots fan but they could never make me hate on Brady. What a legend lol," a comment read.
Ad
"Just let Tom free verse. He is terrible when he is trying to be 'professional'," a fan said.
Ad
"He belongs on the Pat McAfee show 😂😂," another fan commented.
Ad

Tom Brady praises J.J. McCarthy’s NFL debut

Tom Brady praised Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," after he led the Vikings to a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 1. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards, threw two touchdowns, one interception and a rushing touchdown.

"I absolutely love it when I see the emotion. It brings you to a higher level of focus," Brady said. “He stands in there, takes a hit, and makes a great throw."

Brady and Cowherd compared McCarthy to Baker Mayfield. Brady emphasized that McCarthy’s ability to help his teammates in big moments is a huge factor. The former Michigan star's performance showed promise despite questions about adapting to the NFL's passing game.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications