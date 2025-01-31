7-time All-Pro gets honest about Chiefs' ability to stop Eagles' iconic Tush Push ahead of Super Bowl rematch

Seven-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly has a warning for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles next month.

Kuechly played eight seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, even playing in a Super Bowl in 2016, where the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos. He ultimately retired in 2020 at the age of 28 due to side effects from various concussions.

Keuchly joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" Thursday to preview the upcoming Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Much has been made of the Eagles' "tush push," which has been a virtually unstoppable go-to play for Philadelphia on short-yardage situations.

Kuechly preaches caution, however, as he believes the Eagles could set Kansas City up for a play-action attempt off the signature maneuver.

"I think they're just very efficient at it. They're good at it. And if you're Kansas City, I think you have to be very cognizant if you're an edge player. Like a corner, some sort of DB. You got to keep your eyes on your tight ends. They don't have to sneak it every time.""

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni talked to referees about Commanders' Tush Push tactic

The Washington Commanders tried an unconventional tactic to try and stop the Tush Push during the NFC Championship game. The Commanders kept jumping offsides in an attempt to jump the snap.

It got to the point where the officiating crew warned Washington that it would give the Eagles with a touchdown if the Commanders kept jumping offsides.

As it turns out, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni as familiar with the rule.

“I said to the referees on the side, ‘Hey, they keep doing this, it can be a touchdown, right?’” Sirianni said Tuesday. “And they said, ‘Yeah, that is correct.’”

It remains to be seen whether Andy Reid and the Chiefs will take a page out of Washington's playbook to stop the Tush Push if they come across such a scenario in the Super Bowl. But at least they have the benefit of knowing this rule, if they didn't already.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

