“7 years and counting” - Ex-NFL QB Robert Griffin III celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Grete

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III marked his seventh wedding anniversary with wife Grete through a heartfelt social media post on Monday. He shared a wedding photo on X with a simple caption for his wife:

"7 years and counting…Happy Anniversary Baby. I love you," said Griffin.

The anniversary post comes just days after the couple was spotted vacationing at a tropical destination. Both TMZ and Daily Mail reported on Friday that the couple shared beach photos showing them kissing during their getaway, with Grete captioning her Instagram post as being "somewhere between sunkissed and salty."

Griffin, Baylor's 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, has shifted gears to the media since hanging up his cleats. Grete, during her playing career at Florida State, set the school record-holder in heptathlon.

Robert Griffin III and Grete are thriving together

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Salute To Service Wheelchair Football League Championship Game (Credits: IMAGN)

After ESPN cut ties with him last year, Robert Griffin III launched his own sports content production during the NFL season instead of joining another network.

He hosts the "Outta Pocket with RGIII" podcast and produces social media content. Their professional collaboration extends their relationship, which began in 2016 before they married in 2018.

Griffin III was picked second overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by Washington. In his rookie season, he threw for 3,200 yards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, 815 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

His career derailed following an injury during the 2013 NFC Wild Card playoff game against Seattle, wherein he tore his ACL, LCL, and meniscus.

Griffin III reflected on the period in 2017 when he found himself without an NFL team during an interview with Forbes in January 2025.

"When you find yourself in a situation that you weren't expecting, it brings into question everything that you've ever done," Robert told Forbes.

Robert Griffin III and Grete have three daughters together. He also has another daughter from a previous relationship.

