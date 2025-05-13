$76,000,000 Vikings star sounds off on international double-header scheduling for 2025 NFL season

On Tuesday, the National Football League revealed who would be participating in the seven international games in the 2025 season. This season, there will be games in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; Berlin, Germany; and Madrid, Spain.

Despite this great initiative, one that allows more people around the world to learn about and watch the NFL in person, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard was clearly not happy about his team featuring in two international contests.

In a social media comment on Instagram, the $76 million worth Greenard detailed how he was not too happy about the decision.

"Smh." he wrote.

The Vikings will play back to back weeks in two different countries next season. On Sunday, September 28, the Vikings will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

The next week, on Sunday, October 5, the Vikings will face off against the Cleveland Browns from the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Despite the opportunity for non-American NFL fans to finally have the chance to watch NFL games in-person, Greenard clearly does not seem to care. He is clearly frustrated with the situation, as evident in his social media post.

However, despite the travel that is involved in the international contests, those two games appear to be ones that the Vikings should be able to win. The Steelers currently do not have a clear starting QB and are waiting for Aaron Rodgers while the Browns are in the midst of a rebuild with five QB's on the roster at this time.

Minnesota Vikings 2025 Outlook

The Vikings appear to be set to begin the new season with QB J.J. McCarthy leading the offensive unit. It will be interesting to see how McCarthy handles the new pressure of leading an NFL franchise in 2025.

Defensively, the Vikings are expected to be one of the very best units in the entire league once again next year. In 2024, Minnesota averaged only 19.5 points against per game, a value that ranked No. 5 in the National Football League. Meanwhile, Greenard had 59 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, 12 sacks, and four forced fumbles for the Vikings last year.

