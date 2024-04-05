Dwight Freeney established a Hall of Fame career over 16 NFL seasons. Apart from winning Super Bowl 41 with the Indianapolis Colts, he's a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro.

While he’s not playing anymore, he's grateful for his career’s timing because the new rules put defensive players like him at a disadvantaeg. During the Apr. 4 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” co-host Ty Schmit asked Freeney:

“Do you think it would have been more difficult to have the kind of career you had with today’s rules?... Do you ever kinda look back and say, ‘Oh, thank God I played in the era I did and not playing right now’?”

The NFL 2000s All-Decade Team member responded:

“Every game, I sit there and say, I retired at the perfect time. When you get around that offensive tackle, and I really implore the NFL to have more guys that play defensive line in those meetings. So, they can really understand how hard it really is.”

Dwight Freeney’s comment comes on the heels of the NFL owners unanimously banning the hip-drop tackle due to player health and safety. Starting in the 2024 NFL season, any player who pulls off this tackle will get a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down.

While there’s good reason for prohibiting the hip-drop tackle, the former Syracuse standout, who played for six NFL teams, commented that football remains an extremely physical sport despite the rule changes.

“But this is a violent game, and always will be. And if they’re going to call it they’re going to call it if they’re not going to call it they’re not going to call it. That is just kind of how the game is turning out to be now, and it's based on the refs.”

“If the refs maybe having a good day, hey, maybe he lets it go with a couple of times when you hit him a little bit too hard, but if he's having a bad day, you have no chance.”

Dwight Freeney used his patented spin move to collect 125.5 sacks, including a league-leading 16 in 2004. He also has 350 tackles, 47 forced fumbles and 16 passes defended throughout his career.

Dwight Freeney shared his thoughts about the hip-drop tackle rule change

Former NFL linebacker and “The Pat McAfee Show” co-host A.J. Hawk asked Dwight Freeney:

“What do you think of those, Dwight? What do you think of the hip-drop tackle situation?”

The Hall of Famer and Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor member answered:

“I can’t even understand it. Honestly, I can’t even understand it. I don’t get it. How are we suppose to get guys down? Like you gotta figure out a way to make it even across the board, offense and defense. I get it, protect offensive players who get hurt, but it is what it is. You can’t stop it. It’s inevitable.”

The Connecticut native can only watch as his fellow defensive players adjust to the new rules for the incoming season.