8 months after cancer diagnosis, Randy Moss gets update on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown stint in 2025

NFL legend Randy Moss, one of the greatest wide receivers the game has seen, was the subject of terrific news on Tuesday. Moss revealed in December that his doctors spotted cancer cells in his bile duct during a surgery on Thanksgiving Day. The procedure, intended to install a stent in his liver for a different medical condition, played a crucial role in his diagnosis.

Ad

After receiving multiple demonstrations of love, Moss announced he was stepping down from TV to focus on recovering. He returned to action in February before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that Moss is set to return to TV in the 2025 NFL season as a member of ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"After being forced to miss the final two months of last year due to a cancer diagnosis, ESPN expects Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss to return to a full-time role on 'Sunday NFL Countdown,' the network confirmed to (Andrew Marchand)," The Athletic tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

After being diagnosed, Moss underwent a six-hour surgery, called a Whipple procedure, to have cancer cells removed. He was discharged shortly after, but announced that it was just the beginning of the fight.

"It's going to be a tough road with some chemo and radiation, but like I said, man, I'm good," he said in December.

Randy Moss made surprise appearance at NFL Honors ceremony

Randy Moss made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors in February. He was presented by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson for a pre-taped appearance to thank his doctors, family and all the people who supported him during such a complex situation.

Ad

"Good evening everybody," Moss said. "How y'all doing? It is great to talk to you tonight. I'm sorry I could not be there in person to join you all, but I want to send a special thank you to all of my doctors, my beautiful wife, my children, my family, my teammates, and all the prayer warriors out there.

Ad

"We are Mossing cancer and I can not wait to get back on television with all my guys."

Expand Tweet

Moss left a huge mark with his impressive performances on the field. He recorded 982 receptions for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns in 218 career games between the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More