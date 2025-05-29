$87,720,000 Vikings star makes feelings known on JJ McCarthy as QB returns from knee injury

JJ McCarthy has been the talk of the town for the Minnesota Vikings heading into the 2025 season. The quarterback, who missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury, is set to lead the Vikings' offense next season.

On Wednesday, Vikings guard Will Fries, who signed a five-year, $87,720,000 deal with the team this offseason, made his feelings known on McCarthy's return from injury.

“I love JJ… he loves the game, he has his routine, he’s all squared away… we are going to have fun and win a lot of games.” Fries said via NFLNetwork.

Fries will also need to play a key role in protecting McCarthy next season.

McCarthy spoke to the media after Wednesday's OTA session. He said he enjoyed being back on the field while bonding with his teammates.

“It feels amazing,” McCarthy said. “When you get it taken away from you, you take every chance you get to be back out here and really appreciate it, really take the most out of it. There’s just nothing better than being out here with the boys, playing some ball.”

McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in Minnesota's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. He was ruled out for the entirety of last season, but appears to have recovered well heading into this year's OTAs.

JJ McCarthy is expected to lead the Minnesota Vikings' offense for the 2025 season

Minnesota Vikings QB JJ McCarthy - Source: Getty

Although the Minnesota Vikings have not named their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, JJ McCarthy appears to be the favorite to land the QB1 role.

McCarthy will face competition for the starting position from the likes of Sam Howell, Brett Rypien and Max Brosmer this offseason.

Many are eagerly waiting to see what McCarthy can do for the Vikings next season. He won the national championship at Michigan in his final collegiate season, but wasn't able to take part in any reps in the NFL season.

Some fans and analysts have high hopes for McCarthy and believe that he could lead Minnesota all the way to the Super Bowl title next season.

