"89 are in the dark" - Mike Florio claims Buccaneers players unaware why Tom Brady allowed to take random 10-day break

Tom Brady has always been seen as an NFL star that gets preferential treatment over his peers. It appears that his current Buccaneers teammates in Tampa are seeing things unfold that way right now.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk I know that Tom Brady was in a position to make plenty of requests when he unretired, but it's still very odd for a guy to take a 10-day break in the middle of training camp. I know that Tom Brady was in a position to make plenty of requests when he unretired, but it's still very odd for a guy to take a 10-day break in the middle of training camp.

Brady recently took a 10-day absence from training camp that was reportedly preplanned and cleared by the team beforehand, despite speculation to the contrary. While there was initial worry about his family, Brady has since confirmed that everything is okay on that front.

NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk host Mike Florio recently raised the possibility that the previous speculation may have actually been correct. That speculation was that Brady inexplicably got up and left the training camp of his own accord:

"You have to factor that into your analysis of this. And when things don't add up, you got to wonder, are they being straight with us? Was this something that really was pre-planned or did it just come up and they're saying it was pre-planned so people don't freak out?"

Florio pondered on how the Bucs players that had to stick it out in the summer heat may feel about TB12 just go home out of nowhere:

"And then what about the guys who were there busting their butts? I can't say that 90 guys universally are like fine with one of the guys, even if it's Tom Brady, just disappearing for 10 days. I can't say that they're all, okay, fine. It's no big deal. We're here working."

The PFT host believes that it is impossible to have all 89 other players in camp in agreement over Brady's absence:

"You're not going to sell all 90 guys on that, which is part of the challenge for Todd Bowles and the rest of the coaching staff. And Chris, I think if the 90 guys knew what was going on, somebody would leak it some way somehow. I think the 90 guys are in the dark. 89 are in the dark. Right."

Peter King's strong take on Tom Brady leaving camp

If Peter King was in charge of the Buccaneers, he wouldn't have a single issue with Tom Brady taking a 10-day break. In fact, he'd tell him to take more time off if needed.

Here is King's strong take on Brady's absence for NBC Sports:

“I think I feel strongly about this Tom Brady deal, about taking 10 days off for a personal matter in the middle of training camp. Very strongly. Brady has so much currency in the bank with coaches and teams regarding dedication to the job and devotion to his craft that when he comes to the Bucs and says he needs 10 days away, my response would be: ‘Take more if you need it'.”

It's clear that Brady is only getting away with taking unexpected sabbaticals from training camp because of what the quarterback has accomplished in his career. This includes but is not limited to making Tampa a championship caliber team immediately upon arrival in 2020. Being the NFL's QB all-time great has its privileges apparently.

