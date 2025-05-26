9 months after bold claim on Patrick Mahomes, Darrell Doucette sends blunt message to NFL players on playing in Olympics

Flag football player Darrell Doucette shared his thoughts on the sport becoming a part of the 2028 Summer Olympics. The NFL has given the green signal to its players to participate in the Olympics as part of Team USA.

However, Darrell Doucette argues that this competition should provide an opportunity to flag football players rather than NFL stars.

In an interview with the Washington Post's Adam Kilgore, the quarterback shared his unfiltered take on the situation while sending a blunt message to NFL stars.

"The flag guys deserve their opportunity," Doucette said. "That's all we want. We felt like we worked hard to get the sport to where it's at, and then the NFL guys spoke about it, it was like we getting kicked to the side. I feel like I was the guy who could speak out for my peers, for my brothers that's been working hard to get to this level, for us not to be forgotten."

Darrell Doucette also stated that he believes they don't need NFL players taking away their spotlight in the Olympics. However, he is accepting of having some competition to secure their spot on the Team USA 2028 Olympics roster.

"This is a sport that we've played for a long time, and we feel like we're the best at it and we don't need other guys," Doucette said. "But we all have one goal in mind, and that is to represent our country. We're definitely open to all competition. If those guys come in and ball out and they're better than us, hats off to them."

In August 2024, Darrell Doucette went viral for his comments about 3x Super Bowl star Patrick Mahomes. During an interview with TMZ Sports, the quarterback confidently claimed that he is better than the Chiefs star.

"At the end of the day, I feel like I'm better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game," Doucette claimed. "I know he's right now the best in the league....but when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him."

Darrell Doucette is not the only one voicing against NFL players participating in flag football for the 2028 Olympics

Just like Darrel Doucette, Eagles star A.J. Brown has his own concerns regarding NFL players participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics. Last week, the Super Bowl LIX winner shared his thoughts on participating as a part of Team USA for flag football.

Brown claimed that he has no intention of doing so and that the schedule also clashes with the NFL's offseason program.

"I heard the Olympics is during camp. So, yeah, that would be tough..That would be fun just to compete. Me personally, no, because of camp. (The Media) would be complaining, 'A.J. Brown is not in camp'. So would the fans. So I'm going to keep the main thing the main thing."

Players like Darrel Doucette have built a career playing flag football. However, this does not guarantee that the US would not let some of its best NFL players represent the country at the Olympics.

