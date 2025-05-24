Patrick Mahomes drops two-word message as Texas Tech softball makes World Series

Patrick Mahomes could not help the Kansas City Chiefs in three-peating the Lombardi trophy last season. They ended up losing the Super Bowl LIX showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes has been utilizing the offseason to train and take part in various endorsements and sponsorships.

However, Patrick Mahomes never takes a break from showcasing his support for his alma mater, Texas Tech. A clip of the 3x Super Bowl-winning quarterback went viral on social media.

In the video, we see Mahomes getting ready for a commercial shoot while dressed sharply in a suit on the field. However, his eyes were glued to his phone, watching the Texas Tech softball team take on Florida State in the Super Regionals. The Red Raiders emerged victorious and secured their ticket to this year's College World Series.

Patrick Mahomes shared the clip on his X profile, with a two-word message:

"Locked in!!!" Mahomes wrote while tagging the Texas Tech softball team.

Coming out of Whitehouse High School, Mahomes committed to playing for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2014. He served as the backup to David Webb during his freshman campaign before taking over as the starting quarterback the next year.

During his three-season stint with the Red Raiders, Mahomes played in a total of 32 games. He tallied a total of 11,252 yards and 93 TDs passing before the Chiefs picked him up with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

NFL insider believes 2025 will be 'the toughest' season for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Since arriving at the franchise in 2017, Mahomes has helped the team continuously finish 1st in the AFC West. However, NFL insider Adam Schefter believes that the 2025 season will test the Chiefs' grit and caliber to be a Super Bowl-winning team.

On Thursday's episode of 'NFL Live', Schefter talked about the increased difficulty of the AFC division.

"This may just be the single toughest division and the most division challenges that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have faced since he started as the Chiefs' starting quarterback," Schefter said.

"The Denver Broncos should be improved over where they were last year. The Chargers in their second under Jim Harbaugh should be that much tougher. And the Raiders have a new head coach, a new attitude, and a new running back that's gonna be able to help carry that offense. I see huge division challenges all across the board."

Adam Schefter pointed out that the Chiefs will have difficulties in securing the same number of wins as they have over the past few seasons. They kick off the 2025 campaign with a season opener against the LA Chargers in Brazil.

