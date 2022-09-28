911 audio reveals woman accompanying Myles Garrett during serious car crash reportedly suffered serious head injury

Myles Garrett was recently involved in a serious car accident. His car reportedly veered off the road and rolled over. The Cleveland Browns defensive end apparently avoided serious injury, despite the severity of the crash. No other cars were involved, besides the Porsche that Garrett was driving.

New details of the incident have recently been reported by TMZ Sports. Audio recordings of the 911 calls have been released.Two calls were made by two different people to 911 regarding the incident.

The first caller identified himself as Frank from the Porche Emergency Center. He was calling on behalf of one of his customers. He misidentified the female passenger as the driver and said she was complaining of a head injury. He requested police and EMS for them.

During the second call, the caller was on the scene. He was able to inform the police dispatcher that two people were sitting outside the wrecked car.

Garrett was officially identified as the driver.

Here's the audio of what the callers had to say to the dispatchers, released by TMZ Sports:

Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene. TMZ Sports also released this video of the aftermath:

Myles Garrett and his passenger were taken to a local hospital to be treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries. Police have reported that they don't believe Garrett was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Tom Pelissero, meanwhile, claimed Garrett "swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road," causing the Porsche to flip.

More tests coming. The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse. #Browns star Myles Garrett was discharged from the hospital Monday night, per source.More tests coming. The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse. #Browns star Myles Garrett was discharged from the hospital Monday night, per source. More tests coming. The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse.

It seems Garrett and his passenger have, at least, avoided the worst-case scenario, despite a terrifying situation.

Will Myles Garrett be available to play in Week 4 for the Browns?

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett

According to Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn, he didn't suffer any broken bones or other injuries that would be considered long-term. She shared the update with the Cleveland Browns media.

Cleveland Sports Fans @CLE_SPORTS_FANS “Nothing is broken” per Myles Garrett’s agent. On Myles that is; the Porsche, on the other hand, is very broken. “Nothing is broken” per Myles Garrett’s agent. On Myles that is; the Porsche, on the other hand, is very broken. https://t.co/pnM1lhGehI

While it doesn't seem like Myles Garrett will miss a significant amount of time due to any injuries suffered in the car accident, his status for the immediate future is unknown. He should be considered questionable to play in Week 4 when the Browns face off against the Atlanta Falcons until a further update is received.

