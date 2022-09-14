Baker Mayfield made to eat his words as Myles Garrett and Browns executive take shots at their former QB 

After spending the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Mayfield was unhappy with the organization after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson and officially requested a trade during the offseason.

Mayfield appears to be a bit bitter about the situation, but didn't have to wait long to attempt revenge against his former team. The Browns faced off against the Panthers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in a highly anticipated match-up with interesting storylines.

Mayfield played into the moment by having T-shirts made ahead of the matchup, advertising himself as "off the leash." This is likely a reference to The Dawg Pound in Cleveland, a popular nickname for fans in their home stadium.

Mayfield was unable to get the revenge he was looking for in Week 1, as the Panthers were defeated by the Browns in a game that came down to a game-winning field goal. Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett, a former teammate of Mayfield's who recorded two sacks during the game, took note of Mayfield's T-shirt slogan and referenced it after the game.

Browns executive J.W. Johnson also got in on the fun, trolling Mayfield on Twitter after the game.

While Baker Mayfield was the one that started the trash talk against his former team, it appears the Browns got the last laugh, complete with a victory and punch line. Mayfield played fairly well, accounting for two touchdowns in a competitive thriller, but this particular loss may hurt a bit more than most others during his career.

Why did the Browns trade Baker Mayfield to the Panthers?

Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL offseason. His departure came after an inconsistent run with the Browns, including periods of brilliance, but also some major disappointments as well. He helped the Browns reach the playoffs just once, but did record a postseason victory.

Mayfield's trade was a result of the Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson via trade from the Houston Texans. The Browns quickly signed Watson to a long-term contract extension, while Mayfield was entering the final year of his contract ahead of the 2022 NFL season. This essentially made Watson their franchise quarterback, ending the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland.

Mayfield almost immediately requested a trade from the Browns organization following their extension to Watson. Mayfield believes he is still a capable starting quarterback and the Carolina Panthers agreed, as they acquired him to take over the starting job from Sam Darnold. It will be a fresh start for Baker Mayfield to prove his worth, while also offering an upgrade for the Panthers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers