From Aaron Donald to Myles Garrett: NFL superstars with serious anger management issues

NFL players are involved in one of the most physical and violent sports in the entire world. Most players are massive human beings with a wide range of athletic abilities, including speed and strength. These freakish athletes spend their entire games beating each other up in an effort to help their teams win.

While intensity and aggression are important qualities for NFL players to bring to the football field, it's of the utmost importance for them to have relative control over their emotions. Letting anger get out of control can be dangerous, especially considering the nature of the sport being played.

Here are five NFL stars who have been known to let their anger get the best of them at times.

#1 - Aaron Donald

Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald is one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. He is one of just three players ever, along with JJ Watt and Lawrence Taylor, to be named the Defensive Player of the Year three times.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive People are calling for Aaron Donald to be suspended for his actions during a PRESEASON practice... People are calling for Aaron Donald to be suspended for his actions during a PRESEASON practice...#PMSLive https://t.co/VsMvz5Wfgq

Donald also has a history of violence on the field, including 11 fines during his career for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct. He has gotten into fights with several players and choked at least three of them. He was most recently caught swinging a helmet at an opposing player during joint practice.

#2 - Ndamukong Suh

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh has a long history of being a bit of a controversial player. He has often been penalized for unsportmanlike conduct and has had his fair share of scuffles with opposing players, including a long feud with Aaron Rodgers.

Suh was also once caught stomping on a grounded opposing player during an NFL game. He used to be controversially outspoken on social media and in press conferences, but appears to have slowed that down as he has matured.

#3 - Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

There's no question that Tom Brady is the greatest player in NFL history, but he's also no stranger to getting highly emotional during games. He has often been spotted getting fired up on the sidelines, including celebrating excessively at times and also throwing tantrums when he's overly frustrated.

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 So Tom Brady goes off on refs; then slams/breaks a Microsoft Tablet; & runs to Saints sideline to curse out a Saints coach — all in one game.

IDC how many SB’s he won. Write about it as if he were Lamar Jackson So Tom Brady goes off on refs; then slams/breaks a Microsoft Tablet; & runs to Saints sideline to curse out a Saints coach — all in one game.IDC how many SB’s he won. Write about it as if he were Lamar Jackson https://t.co/1RuWsIWehR

Brady has been known to get into arguments with his teammates and coaches on the sidelines. It's also been rumored that he could get even more intense behind closed doors in the locker room.

TB12 has also had outbursts at opposing players, coaches, and even referees. In fact, he once hit out at all three categories of personnel during a game against the Saints in the 2021 NFL season.

#4 - Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has been involved in many incidents demonstrating his angry outbursts. It started with the Steelers, such as arguing with Ben Roethlisberger and flipping over a Gatorade cooler, and has continued to his stops with other teams.

During his short stay with the Raiders, he notoriously feuded with the coaching staff and publicly insulted them.

Field Yates @FieldYates Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. https://t.co/1hwNYei5Fq

Brown's angry episodes were on display once again during the 2021 NFL season in his final game on the Buccaneers roster. He infamously had an outburst on the sidelines during a game against the Jets. That resulted in him stripping most of his uniform off and storming off the field and eventually out of the stadium.

#5 - Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett was involved in one of the most intense on-field anger incidents in recent NFL history. During a game against the Steelers, Garrett got into a fight with opposing quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The fight escalated and Garrett eventually ripped off Rudolph's helmet and swung it at him. He received an indefinite suspension for the incident, which ended up being six games long in the end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat